Sermanni returns to Australia women’s team for third stint, appointed interim coach

Football Australia said Sermanni would take a leave of absence from his role as head of women’s football at Western Sydney Wanderers to focus on the Matildas.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 07:34 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The head coach of the powerful United States women’s team from 2013-14, Sermanni’s last international role was with New Zealand from 2018-2021.
FILE PHOTO: The head coach of the powerful United States women’s team from 2013-14, Sermanni’s last international role was with New Zealand from 2018-2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The head coach of the powerful United States women's team from 2013-14, Sermanni's last international role was with New Zealand from 2018-2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tom Sermanni will take charge of the Australian women’s football team for a third time after being appointed interim coach in the wake of Tony Gustavsson’s departure.

Sermanni, the Matildas’ longest serving coach, previously guided the team from 1994-1997 and from 2005-12, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in China in 2007.

The 70-year-old takes over the World Cup semifinalists who are at a low ebb after crashing out of the group stage at the Paris Olympics.

Governing body Football Australia said he would start the role immediately and be in charge for the next international window which includes an away game against Germany on October 28.

READ MORE | Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash

“It’s an honour to return to the Matildas, even in this interim capacity,” Sermanni said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of players and helping to ensure a smooth transition as Football Australia continues its search for a permanent head coach,” he added.

The head coach of the powerful United States women’s team from 2013-14, Sermanni’s last international role was with New Zealand from 2018-2021.

Football Australia said Sermanni would take a leave of absence from his role as head of women’s football at Western Sydney Wanderers to focus on the Matildas.

Australia

