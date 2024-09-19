MagazineBuy Print

League Cup: Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1

Brennan Johnson completed Spurs’ comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 08:42 IST , COVENTRY, England

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham avoided a shock defeat in the third round of the English League Cup after scoring two late goals to beat second-division Coventry 2-1 on Wednesday.

Djed Spence evened the score in the 88th minute at Coventry Arena after Brandon Thomas-Asante had fired the home team ahead in the 63rd.

Brennan Johnson completed Spurs’ comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

READ | UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Late own goal helps PSG beat European debutant Girona 1-0

Coventry had come agonizingly close to upsetting Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup last season — losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Wembley.

And it was another heartbreak against Premier League opposition after Tottenham’s late rescue act.

“Coventry were outstanding with the energy they brought, we had to dig deep today and we found what we needed to win the game,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton’s troubled start to the season continued with a 3-2 loss at Brighton that saw it eliminated from the competition.

Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra gave Brighton a 2-0 lead at Amex Stadium and Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for Wolves before halftime.

Ferdi Kadioglu made it 3-1 in the 85th and Tommy Doyle scored a consolation for Wolves in the 90th.

