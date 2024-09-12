MagazineBuy Print

South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: India wins nine gold medals on Day 2

The Indian team won their first gold medal of the day in women’s discus throw through Anisha who hurdled the disc to a distance of 49.91m to better the previous meet record of 48.60m set by A Bajwa in 2018.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 23:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Unnathi Aiyappa (right) of India won the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a new meet record in the 4th South Asian Junior Athletic Championship 2024 in Chennai on Thursday.
Unnathi Aiyappa (right) of India won the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a new meet record in the 4th South Asian Junior Athletic Championship 2024 in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Unnathi Aiyappa (right) of India won the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a new meet record in the 4th South Asian Junior Athletic Championship 2024 in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

India clinched nine gold medals on the second day of the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Indian team won their first gold medal of the day in women’s discus throw through Anisha. She hurdled the disc to a distance of 49.91m to better the previous meet record of 48.60m set by A Bajwa in 2018.

India’s Amanat Kamboj won silver with 48.38m. Sri Lanka’s JH Gauranganie took home bronze with a 37.95m throw.

Neeru Pahtak won the ninth gold for the Indian team in the women’s 400m. She clocked 54.50 seconds, while compatriot Sandra Mol Sabu won silver with a time of 54.82 seconds. Sri Lanka’s K Takshima Nuhansa sprinted home to win bronze with a time of 55.27 seconds.

The Indian contingent, however, had a setback in the men’s 110m hurdles. Sri Lanka’s WP Sandun Koshala surged ahead of Nayan Pradip Sarde of India to win gold with a time of 14.06 seconds. Sarde won silver with a time of 14.14 seconds. Sri Lanka’s E Vishwa Tharuka won bronze with 14.27 seconds.

Day 2 Results
Men
400m: Jay Kumar (India) 46.86 seconds, J Omel Shashintha (Sri Lanka) 47.17 seconds, Abiram P (India) 47.49 seconds.
3,000m: Sharuk Khan (India) 8:26.06 seconds, Mohit Choudhary (India) 8:27.61 seconds, Ajaya BK (Nepal) 9:08.91 seconds.
110m hurdles: WP Sandun Koshala (Sri Lanka) 14.06 seconds, Nayan Pradip Sarde (India) 14.14 seconds, E Vishwa Tharuka (Sri Lanka) 14.27 seconds.
Long jump: RC Jithin Arjunan (India) 7.61m, Mohd Atta Sazid (India) 7.43m, Duwage Thevindu (Sri Lanka) 7.22m
Discus throw: Ritik (India) 55.64m (meet record, previous 54.44m), Raman (India) 51.22m, WC Diluk Dabarera (Sri Lanka) 39.24m.
Women
400m: Neeru Pahtak (India) 54.50 seconds, Sandra Mol Sabu (India) 54.82 seconds, K Takshima Nuhansa (Sri Lanka) 55.27 seconds.
3,000m: Prachi Ankush (India) 9:57.26 seconds, Shilpa Dihora (India) 10:04.23 seconds, T K G H Dulanji (Sri Lanka) 10:39.39 seconds.
100m hurdles: Unnathi Aiyappa (India) 13.93 seconds (meet record, previous 14.19 seconds), Sabita Toppo (India) 13.96 seconds, PG Miyuni Sidasna (Sri Lanka) 15.32 seconds.
Discus throw: Anisha (India) 49.91m (meet record, previous 48.60m), Amanat Kamboj (India) 48.38m, JH Gauranganie (Sri Lanka) 37.95m.
Long jump: Prathiksha Yamuna (India) 5.79m, Lakshanya SN (India) 5.75m, H R Dhananjana (Sri Lanka) 5.73m.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Athletics Federation of India

