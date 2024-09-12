India clinched nine gold medals on the second day of the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Indian team won their first gold medal of the day in women’s discus throw through Anisha. She hurdled the disc to a distance of 49.91m to better the previous meet record of 48.60m set by A Bajwa in 2018.

India’s Amanat Kamboj won silver with 48.38m. Sri Lanka’s JH Gauranganie took home bronze with a 37.95m throw.

Neeru Pahtak won the ninth gold for the Indian team in the women’s 400m. She clocked 54.50 seconds, while compatriot Sandra Mol Sabu won silver with a time of 54.82 seconds. Sri Lanka’s K Takshima Nuhansa sprinted home to win bronze with a time of 55.27 seconds.

The Indian contingent, however, had a setback in the men’s 110m hurdles. Sri Lanka’s WP Sandun Koshala surged ahead of Nayan Pradip Sarde of India to win gold with a time of 14.06 seconds. Sarde won silver with a time of 14.14 seconds. Sri Lanka’s E Vishwa Tharuka won bronze with 14.27 seconds.