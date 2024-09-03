MagazineBuy Print

PKL 11: Pro Kabaddi League season to begin from October 18, returns to three-city caravan format

The tournament will return to a three-city caravan format with Hyderabad, Noida and Pune hosting the three legs.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 17:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan celebrates after winning the PKL 10 title.
Puneri Paltan celebrates after winning the PKL 10 title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan celebrates after winning the PKL 10 title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season will commence from October 18, the tournament organiser announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will return to a three-city caravan format. The edition will start at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards.

The previous edition of the PKL was held across 12 cities with all franchises hosting matches in their home stadiums for the first time. the final was held in Hyderabad where Puneri Paltan lifted its maiden title.

The dates for the PKL 11 playoffs and final will be confirmed later. The full schedule and fixtures list will also be announced later.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 11

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

