PKL 11: Pro Kabaddi League season to begin from October 18, returns to three-city caravan format

The new Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season will commence from October 18, the tournament organiser announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will return to a three-city caravan format. The edition will start at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards.

The previous edition of the PKL was held across 12 cities with all franchises hosting matches in their home stadiums for the first time. the final was held in Hyderabad where Puneri Paltan lifted its maiden title.

The dates for the PKL 11 playoffs and final will be confirmed later. The full schedule and fixtures list will also be announced later.