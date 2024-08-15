MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Top five most expensive international players in Pro Kabaddi League history

PKL franchises have spent considerable amounts of money to make sure they bring in that extra bit of international experience in their squads.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 09:49 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With every season, Pro Kabaddi League has seen the entry of talented international players plying their trade in the Indian tournament.

For some, the franchises have spent considerable amounts of money to make sure they bring in that extra bit of experience in their squads.

Here’s a look at the five most expensive international players in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (2.35 crore)

Just behind Pawan Sehrawat in the most-expensive players list is Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

The allrounder was bought by Puneri Paltan last year for a whopping Rs. 2.35 crores. In the end, the investment turned out to be worth every penny after he played a pivotal role in Paltan clinching its maiden title.

Chiyaneh emerged as the player with the most number of tackle points (99) at the end of 2023-24 season.

Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fazel Atrachali (1.38 crore)

After joining the one crore club back in the sixth season when U Mumba bought him, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali then retained the tag of the most expensive defender of PKL after Puneri Paltan bought him for Rs. 1.38 crores in season nine.

In the 2022-23 PKL season, Puneri Paltan finished as runners up after losing to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.

Last season, the Iranian defender captained Gujarat Giants and led it to the playoffs before bowing out in the Eliminators. Ahead of the 2024 auction, he remains without a club.

Jang-Kun Lee
Jang-Kun Lee | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Jang-Kun Lee | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lee Jang-kun (80.3 lakhs)

The South Korean was the most expensive pick of the fifth season when Bengal Warriors decided to retain him. Lee finds himself in the list of loyal servants to a particular franchise, having spent the first six seasons of PKL with the Warriors.

His best season with the Bengal side was the sixth season, when the side reached the playoffs but bowed out in the Eliminator.

Season seven was the last time Lee played in the Pro Kabaddi League, with the Patna Pirates, after which the Korean hasn’t returned to India to play in the league.

He has since dropped off the radar back home as well, with a change in administration driving the old guard to new sports.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (77.75 lakh)

The Bengal Warriors handed Iranian allrounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh his debut in the PKL after buying him for a price tag of Rs. 77.75 lakhs ahead of the 2019 season.

The purchase turned out to be the right one for the franchise as it went on to clinch its maiden PKL title that season.

Last season, he was with the Gujarat Giants which could only make it to the Eliminator. Nabibakhsh is also one of the players released ahead of the 2024 auction.

Abozar Mighani
Abozar Mighani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Abozar Mighani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Abozar Mighani (76 lakh)

Mighani, another Kabaddi player from Iran, debuted in the PKL with Gujarat Giants in 2017’s season five. In the next year, Telugu Titans bought him for Rs. 76 lakhs.

That season, however, the Titans failed to make the playoffs.

In 2022, he plied his trade with UP Yoddhas and reached the Eliminator stage.

