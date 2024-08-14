PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info

As the Pro Kabaddi League nears its 11th season, all 12 franchises are gearing up towards the player auction that is set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Before the auction, a total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players, 26 from the Retained Young Players, and 40 from the Existing New Young Players category.

Players to go under hammer

The PKL Season 11 player auction will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer. The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.

Big name Indian players susch as Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Sachin alongside celebrated overseas players such as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui and Fazel Atrachali will be up for grabs.

Player categories

The auction will be categorized into four groups based on their base prices and roles - Category A, B, C & D.

- Category A players will have a base price of INR 30 lakh

- Category B players will have a base price of INR 20 lakh

- Category C INR 13 lakh

- Category D will feature the players with a base price of INR INR 9 lakh

These players will be further divided into all-rounders, raiders, and defenders as per their skills.

Team purse

Each team in the auction will have a player purse of INR 5 crore to use for bidding and buying players. However, the size of their purse will vary at the auction table depending on who and how many players they have already retained.

Squad size

Each squad in PKL 11 can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players.

With 88 players already retained by the franchises, there are now 212 slots left to be filled during the player auction.

How many overseas players are allowed in a Pro Kabaddi squad?

A PKL team is allowed to have a minimum of two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.

Broadcast info

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be broadcast live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on the Star Sports Network.

Live-streaming info

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be streamed live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on Disney+ hotstar.