MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction: Here is all you need to know about the 2024 edition of the PKL auction to be held in Mumbai on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 14:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: All team captains of PKL Season 10.
File Photo: All team captains of PKL Season 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: All team captains of PKL Season 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Pro Kabaddi League nears its 11th season, all 12 franchises are gearing up towards the player auction that is set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Before the auction, a total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players, 26 from the Retained Young Players, and 40 from the Existing New Young Players category.

Players to go under hammer

The PKL Season 11 player auction will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer. The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.

Big name Indian players susch as Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Sachin alongside celebrated overseas players such as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui and Fazel Atrachali will be up for grabs.

ALSO READ | From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise

Player categories

The auction will be categorized into four groups based on their base prices and roles - Category A, B, C & D.

- Category A players will have a base price of INR 30 lakh

- Category B players will have a base price of INR 20 lakh

- Category C INR 13 lakh

- Category D will feature the players with a base price of INR INR 9 lakh

These players will be further divided into all-rounders, raiders, and defenders as per their skills.

Team purse

Each team in the auction will have a player purse of INR 5 crore to use for bidding and buying players. However, the size of their purse will vary at the auction table depending on who and how many players they have already retained.

ALSO READ
PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players

Squad size

Each squad in PKL 11 can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players.

With 88 players already retained by the franchises, there are now 212 slots left to be filled during the player auction.

How many overseas players are allowed in a Pro Kabaddi squad?

A PKL team is allowed to have a minimum of two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.

ALSO READ
Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

Broadcast info

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be broadcast live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on the Star Sports Network.

Live-streaming info

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be streamed live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on Disney+ hotstar.

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2024 /

PKL 11 /

Fazel Atrachali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
  3. PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN, Test Series: Pakistan skipper Masood: We need to make winning a habit at home in order to qualify for WTC final
    PTI
  5. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
  3. PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN, Test Series: Pakistan skipper Masood: We need to make winning a habit at home in order to qualify for WTC final
    PTI
  5. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment