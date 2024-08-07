Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India 0-2 Germany in women’s team table tennis

- August 07, 2024 14:41Manika loses 1-3
Manika loses her match 11-8, 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Annett Kaufmann. India now trails 0-2 to Germany.
Next up: Archana Kamath vs Xiaona Shan.
- August 07, 2024 14:11Match 2
Manika Batra will play the next match for India against the 18-year-old Annette Kaufmann.
- August 07, 2024 14:09Table Tennis: India loses first match
Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath go down 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 6-11 in the opening match of the best of five tie against Germany.
- August 07, 2024 14:02Table tennis update
Sreeja-Akula trail 2-1 after three games against Wan and Shan in the women’s table tennis quarterfinal.
Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana equalises in second game; Indian women’s team in action vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the table tennis quarterfinal encounter between Indian women’s team and Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- August 07, 2024 13:20Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others
- August 07, 2024 13:10Women’s golf starts!
India’s Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action as the women’s golf event starts!
- August 07, 2024 12:55Table Tennis: India vs Germany quarterfinal
India will take on Germany in the women’s team quarterfinal at 1:30 pm IST.
- August 07, 2024 12:45Indians in action- August 7
On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting.
