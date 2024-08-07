MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India 0-2 Germany in women’s team table tennis

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 14:41 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of all the events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

  • August 07, 2024 14:41
    Manika loses 1-3

    Manika loses her match 11-8, 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Annett Kaufmann. India now trails 0-2 to Germany. 

    Next up: Archana Kamath vs Xiaona Shan.

  • August 07, 2024 14:11
    Match 2

    Manika Batra will play the next match for India against the 18-year-old Annette Kaufmann.

  • August 07, 2024 14:09
    Table Tennis: India loses first match

    Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath go down 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 6-11 in the opening match of the best of five tie against Germany.

  • August 07, 2024 14:02
    Table tennis update

    Sreeja-Akula trail 2-1 after three games against Wan and Shan in the women’s table tennis quarterfinal.

  • August 07, 2024 13:51
    Follow as Indian team takes on Germany in the women’s quarterfinal match

    Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana equalises in second game; Indian women’s team in action vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the table tennis quarterfinal encounter between Indian women’s team and Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 07, 2024 13:20
    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Saina Nehwal, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

  • August 07, 2024 13:10
    Women’s golf starts!

    India’s Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action as the women’s golf event starts!

  • August 07, 2024 12:55
    Table Tennis: India vs Germany quarterfinal

    India will take on Germany in the women’s team quarterfinal at 1:30 pm IST.

  • August 07, 2024 12:45
    Indians in action- August 7

    On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting. 

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12: Indians in action — August 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting.

  • August 07, 2024 12:34
    BREAKING NEWS

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final for being 150 grams overweight on morning of competition

    This also means Phogat has been stripped of her medal.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Table Tennis /

Wrestling /

Athletics /

Weightlifting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 10/0 (2); Nissanka, Avishka open the innings vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika loses; Indian women’s team 0-2 vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India 0-2 Germany in women’s team table tennis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez named replacement for 50kg final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 50kg gold medal bout; Antim Panghal takes on Zeynep Yetgil at 3:15 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 10/0 (2); Nissanka, Avishka open the innings vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika loses; Indian women’s team 0-2 vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified; India 0-2 Germany in women’s team table tennis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment