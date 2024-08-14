PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui - Top five stars going under the hammer

The players auction ahead of the eleventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League will be held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. With several big names released from all twelve teams, this auction will be key in determining how teams build their squads not just for this edition but also for the future.

Here’s are the top five who will go under the hammer:

Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to emerge from Pro Kabaddi League. The raider captivated the audiences with his rise at Patna Pirates and catapulted himself into kabaddi folklore. Dubbed as the ‘Dubki-king’.

The 27-year-old is the most prolific raider in PKL history with 1600 raid points at an average of 9.94 raid points per match. Despite having this staggering record, the 27-year-old was released by Up Yoddhas after having a relatively quite season in last edition where he managed only 122 raid points in 17 matches.

With question marks over his injuries, fitness issues and increasing age, Narwal was not retained by the Lucknow-based team. However, all the franchises will look have Narwal in their squad even if he’s not the same ‘Dubki-king’ anymore.

Fazel Atrachali

From one legend to another. The undisputed king of Iranian kabaddi, Fazel Atrachali has done it all on the international circuit and in the high octane arena of PKL. He’s regarded as one of the toughest defenders of all-time.

The 32-year-old, now in the twilight years of his career, was let go by the Gujarat Giants after season 10. In his storied PKL career, the left-corner has accumulated 486 tackle points in 169 matches including 28 super tackles and 29 high 5s. Last season he managed to score 66 tackle points from 23 matches but failed to lead Giants to the title.

Despite his age and injury concerns, Atrachali is still one of the fiercest defenders around and comes with a ton of experience. All the 12 franchises will be looking keeping a close eye one him when his name will appear during the auction.

Pawan Sehrawat

The Arjuna awardee Pawan Sehrawat is the poster boy of Indian kabaddi. The skipper of the National team has led India to Asian Games gold in 2023. Sehrawat is known as the ‘high-flyer’ for his electrifying raids and acrobatic moves on the mat

In his PKL career, the raider has accumulated 1189 raid points so far at an average of 9.44 points per match. Despite scoring 217 points in season 10, his team finished at the bottom which prompted Telugu Titans to release him ahead of the auction. Sehrawat came back to PKL last season after missing the previous one due to injury.

The 28-year-old was brought by Telugu Titans for INR 2.61 cr in the Season 10 auction, which made him the most expensive player in PKL history and this time around he can be among the top earners.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

The ‘Showman’ from Iran, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui is a freak of nature. He’s one of the most dynamic all-rounder in the game and is the price of Iranian kabaddi.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui in action. | Photo Credit: PKL

With 272 tackle points in just three season in PKL, Shadloui has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He was instrumental in Puneri Paltan’s maiden PKL triumph last season. The left corner racked up 99 tackle points and score 126 points in season 10.

The 23-year-old was roped in by Paltan for INR 2.35 cr in last seasons auction, which made him the most expensive overseas player of all-time. Each and every team will like have Shadloui in their ranks and will try their best to bring him. However, Paltan will have the FBM card to reclaim their star man.

Sachin

One of the best exponents in do-or-die raids, Sachin is valuable asset for any team. With 952 raid points in 128 matches, he’s established himself as one of the most sought after raiders in PKL.

It was surprise when Patna Pirates didn’t retain its star raider despite having a stellar season. He was appointed as the captain midway through the season made changed the fortunes of his team. Pirates made it to the playoffs on the back of Sachin’s relentless raiding.

The 25-yar-old from Churu, Rajasthan will surely be in high demand during the 2024 players auction as most of the franchises will keep a close tab on him.