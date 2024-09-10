MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas announces Sagar as captain

The defender was retained by the Chennai-based franchise ahead of PKL 2024 and now have confirmed him as the skipper.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 15:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sagar (l) will lead Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11.
Sagar (l) will lead Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Sagar (l) will lead Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL

Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sagar as the team captain for the upcoming season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The defender was retained by the Chennai-based franchise ahead of PKL 11 and now have confirmed him as the skipper.

Sagar led Thalaivas as the skipper last season, however, missed six matches due to injury and was deputised by vice-captain duo of Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia.

Despite his injuries, the Rohtak-born defender accumulated 67 points and helped his team in several crucial moments.

Sagar was an instrumental part of Thavalvas’ semifinal run in season 9 after losing star raider and skipper Pawan Sehrawat to injury in the first match of the season.

ALSO READ | Sachin goes for Rs. 2.15 crore to Tamil Thalaivas

Earlier, the franchise appointment of Udaya Kumar as the chief coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the strategy coach for the upcoming season. This is the first time a PKL team is going with a two coach system.

During the PKL 11 auction, Thalaivas secured the service of raider Sachin for Rs. 2.15 score and made him the second-most expensive Indian player in PKL history.

Tamil Thalaivas finished ninth last season with nine wins in 22 matches.

Kabaddi /

PKL 11

