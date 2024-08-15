PKL Auction 2024: Sachin goes for Rs. 2.15 crore to Tamil Thalaivas, becomes second-most expensive Indian player in history

Sachin, hailing from Rajasthan, was bought for Rs. 2.15 crore by the Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

Initially, it was between UP Yoddhas and the Telugu Titans, before the Gujarat Giants entered the bidding race for the 25-year-old player.

With a Rs. 1.60 crore bid, the Tamil Thalaivas entered the race as it went toe-to-toe with the Yoddhas for the services of the raider.

The player, for whom the franchises were shelling out the big bucks, couldn’t believe his luck as he watched on from the studio, especially when his price tag crossed the two crore mark. At the end of the bidding war, he became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the PKL.

Last season, Sachin was with the Patna Pirates and went on till the semifinals before bowing out to eventual champion Puneri Paltan.