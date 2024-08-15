MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore

Last year, Sehrawat became the most expensive player in the history of the PKL when Telugu Titans bought him for Rs. 2.605 crore.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 20:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat
FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian allrounder Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bought for Rs. 1.725 crore by Telugu Titans on Thursday after the side used its FBM (Final Bid Match) card during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.

Sehrawat looked on from the studio as U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls engaged in a bidding war, with the latter being the first to cross the one crore-mark for the player.

At the Rs. 1.45 crore mark, both tables paused for deliberations before continuing to raise their paddles with a mind to rope in the player under the hammer.

At one point, U Mumbai’s CEO Suhail Chandhok signalled the end of his side’s involvement in this bid only to re-enter the race shortly after. However, the Titans entered in the last moment to snatch the allrounder from Mumba’s hands.

Last year, Sehrawat became the most expensive player in the history of the PKL when Telugu Titans bought him for Rs. 2.605 crore.

The India captain ended the PKL 10 season with the third-most raid points (202), but Titans finished at the bottom of the table with 21 points and failed to make the playoffs.

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

ProKabaddi League /

Pawan Sehrawat /

PKL 2024 /

Telugu Titans

