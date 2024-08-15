PKL Auction 2024: Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore

Indian allrounder Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bought for Rs. 1.725 crore by Telugu Titans on Thursday after the side used its FBM (Final Bid Match) card during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.

Sehrawat looked on from the studio as U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls engaged in a bidding war, with the latter being the first to cross the one crore-mark for the player.

At the Rs. 1.45 crore mark, both tables paused for deliberations before continuing to raise their paddles with a mind to rope in the player under the hammer.

At one point, U Mumbai’s CEO Suhail Chandhok signalled the end of his side’s involvement in this bid only to re-enter the race shortly after. However, the Titans entered in the last moment to snatch the allrounder from Mumba’s hands.

Last year, Sehrawat became the most expensive player in the history of the PKL when Telugu Titans bought him for Rs. 2.605 crore.

The India captain ended the PKL 10 season with the third-most raid points (202), but Titans finished at the bottom of the table with 21 points and failed to make the playoffs.