MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day

Bangladesh managed to score 107 for the loss of three wickets when bad light followed by a spell of rain cut the day’s play short midway through the second session.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 14:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ground staff putting the covers after a spell of rain disrupted the game on the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh at Green park stadium, in Kanpur.
Ground staff putting the covers after a spell of rain disrupted the game on the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh at Green park stadium, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Ground staff putting the covers after a spell of rain disrupted the game on the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh at Green park stadium, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

The first day of play in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday was called off due to rain after just 35 overs of play.

Bangladesh managed to score 107 for the loss of three wickets when bad light followed by a spell of rain cut the day’s play short midway through the second session.

The visitor was put in to bat on a pitch with a green tinge and under overcast conditions by captain Rohit Sharma. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam blocked out the opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

RELATED | IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights

Zakir fell in the 24th ball of his sojourn, edging a full delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully in the first over of Akash Deep’s spell.

The right-arm-pacer then got support from the DRS to trap Shadman in front for 24. Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had a brief partnership in the middle that steadied the ship till lunch.

R. Ashwin trapped the opposition captain in front after the session break before bad light brought play to a halt. Mominul and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim will continue their partnership on Day 2.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Akash Deep

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champion mentality missing in current players, says Indian football doyen Syed Nayeemuddin reflecting on his ‘Golden Era’
    Aneesh Dey
  4. City-Arsenal rivalry delivers; Barcelona continues stellar start in La Liga
    Aneesh Dey
  5. WTT Youth Contender: Indian paddlers dominate with 27 medals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger Robi’ rushed to hospital after alleged attack during Kanpur Test
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Kamindu Mendis becomes fastest Asian batter to five Test hundreds; goes level with Don Bradman in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: UAE answers international cricket’s SOS call, again
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Dwayne Bravo named KKR mentor hours after all-rounder announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champion mentality missing in current players, says Indian football doyen Syed Nayeemuddin reflecting on his ‘Golden Era’
    Aneesh Dey
  4. City-Arsenal rivalry delivers; Barcelona continues stellar start in La Liga
    Aneesh Dey
  5. WTT Youth Contender: Indian paddlers dominate with 27 medals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment