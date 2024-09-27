IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs in the day

The first day of play in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday was called off due to rain after just 35 overs of play.

Bangladesh managed to score 107 for the loss of three wickets when bad light followed by a spell of rain cut the day’s play short midway through the second session.

The visitor was put in to bat on a pitch with a green tinge and under overcast conditions by captain Rohit Sharma. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam blocked out the opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Zakir fell in the 24th ball of his sojourn, edging a full delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully in the first over of Akash Deep’s spell.

The right-arm-pacer then got support from the DRS to trap Shadman in front for 24. Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had a brief partnership in the middle that steadied the ship till lunch.

R. Ashwin trapped the opposition captain in front after the session break before bad light brought play to a halt. Mominul and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim will continue their partnership on Day 2.