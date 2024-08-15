PKL Auction 2024: U Mumba buys Sunil Kumar for Rs. 1.015 crore

Haryana-lad Sunil Kumar was bought by U Mumba for Rs. 1.015 crore on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.
A bidding war ensued between the Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba that started at the base price of Rs. 30 lakh and went over and beyond the one crore mark.
More to follow.
