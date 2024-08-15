MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: U Mumba buys Sunil Kumar for Rs. 1.015 crore

A bidding war ensued between the Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba that started at the base price of Rs. 30 lakh and went over and beyond the one crore mark.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 20:35 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunil Kumar erstwhile Gujarat Fortunegiants wriggles out of the clutches of Delhi Dabang defence during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (Seaons 5).
FILE PHOTO: Sunil Kumar erstwhile Gujarat Fortunegiants wriggles out of the clutches of Delhi Dabang defence during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (Seaons 5). | Photo Credit: The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Sunil Kumar erstwhile Gujarat Fortunegiants wriggles out of the clutches of Delhi Dabang defence during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (Seaons 5). | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
