Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

Dronacharya awardee Krishan Kumar Hooda, renowned for his success in leading Haryana’s state and police kabaddi teams to multiple national championships, is taking on a new challenge. The veteran coach, appointed as the head coach of the Telugu Titans, seeks to break the franchise’s cycle of underperformance in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

In the last three seasons, Titans have finished bottom of the 12-team league and managed to advance to the Playoffs only twice in 10 seasons. Despite having some of the best players in the league, the Hyderabad-based team has failed to find success on the mat. This consistent underperformance has earned it the unenviable moniker of the “RCB of PKL,” a reference to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s similar struggles in the Indian Premier League. However, the Titans continue to enjoy a massive fan base that eagerly awaits a championship-winning season.

The team has opted for a fresh approach ahead of the new season and auction. Abandoning its previous strategy of building around a marquee player, it has decided to retain only two elite players. This significant shift includes the surprising release of Indian captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who was once the league’s most expensive Indian player.

“We know that our recent record is not anywhere near what our passionate fanbase wants us to see and frankly we also want to change the outlook of our team and that’s why we’ve appointed Krishan Kumar Hooda as the coach. He has the experience and the pedigree to make us competitive,” says Telugu Titans CEO, Trinadh Reddy to Sportstar.

A seasoned coach, Hooda has steered the Indian national team to multiple Asian Championships and South Asian Games triumphs. His coaching prowess was further exemplified in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, where he masterminded Dabang Delhi’s inaugural championship. Notably, he transformed Delhi’s fortunes, taking it from a bottom-placed finish in Season five to a playoff contender in his first year and eventually, a title-winning campaign.

“When Delhi came to me, it was reeling at the bottom and Titans are also there. I can’t say that I’ll make them champions but I can promise that in this upcoming season, the intensity and approach will be extremely different,” opines Hooda.

The team from Hyderabad has only retained six players among which four are NYPs (new young players) and kept faith in Shankar Gadai and Ajit Pawar as it prepares to assemble a formidable squad which can mount a title challenge.

“I can’t see the future and won’t claim anything. However, my intentions are very clear, I want to build a team that will fight till the last second. In season 11, the Titans will have a new look and a new style of play,” he adds.

While many PKL teams have established academies to cultivate young talent for a minimum of five-year retention (Three years as New Young Players and two as Young Players), the Titans have yet to follow suit. Nevertheless, Reddy expresses confidence in Hooda’s ability to identify and nurture promising talents.

“We don’t have an academy set-up yet but we conduct training camps and we’ve already scouted players in various local tournaments in Haryana and the recently concluded Senior Nationals. Coach sir and his team are training our NYPs to make them ready for the season,” adds Reddy.

Over the years, there has been a significant shift in the league, with teams increasingly relying on younger players to handle the sport’s growing pace and physicality. However, Hooda believes a successful team requires a balance of youth and experience.

“Yes, I have immense trust in young players and we have some exciting ones in our ranks but you also need experience on the mat. A good balance of youth and experience makes a team formidable. On August 13, we will conduct a meeting with the owner, CEO, manager and me to discuss the strategies for the auction,” explains Hooda.

After years of despair, Telugu Titans aims to make a fresh start in a league that has seen immense growth over the last ten years and transformed the lives of people associated with the sport.

“We have eight young players and both Shankar and Ajith are still young. I can say that at least half of the players in our starting seven will be young players. I’ve been working with them and I’m convinced they can play in PKL and help us win matches,” concludes Hooda.

As the Pro Kabaddi League enters its second decade, with a growing emphasis on youth, speed and intensity, Telugu Titans is determined to adapt and compete. With a new coach, a revamped strategy, and a clear vision, the franchise is poised to embark on a new chapter.