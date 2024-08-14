MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11

UP Yoddhas had a forgettable last season after finishing second last in the points table, making it the first time that the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs after coming into existence in 2017.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 02:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Releasing three-time champion and one of the best raiders of the league, Pardeep Narwal, was a surprise doled out by the UP Yoddhas.
FILE PHOTO: Releasing three-time champion and one of the best raiders of the league, Pardeep Narwal, was a surprise doled out by the UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Releasing three-time champion and one of the best raiders of the league, Pardeep Narwal, was a surprise doled out by the UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

The Pro Kabaddi League season 11 is around the corner. On August 6, the league had released the full list of players retained by each franchise which included ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.

UP Yoddhas had a forgettable last season after finishing second last in the points table, making it the first time that the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs after coming into existence in 2017.

Releasing three-time champion and one of the best raiders of the league, Pardeep Narwal, was a surprise doled out by the Yoddhas.

With the PKL 11 auction upcoming, the franchise would hope to add on to its list of retained player and build a squad that would vie for its maiden PKL title.

Here’s the full list of UP Yoddhas’ retained players for PKL 11

Retained Young Players
Sumit
Existing New Young Players
Surender Gill
Ashu Singh
Gagana Gowda HR
Hitesh
Shivam Chaudhary

