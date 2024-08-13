PKL Auction 2024: From Arjun Deshwal to Reza Mirbagheri - Full list of retained Jaipur Pink Panthers players ahead of season 11

Two-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champion Jaipur Pink Panthers announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on August 6.
The team from the pink city of Jaipur has retained its star raider Arjun Deshwal in its squad ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.
After narrowly missing out on defending its title last season in semifinal, Panthers will look to build a solid squad to challenge for the title in the upcoming season.
Panthers finished second in the league standing last season with 16 wins from 22 matches.
Here’s Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full list of retained players
List of Elite Retained Players
List of Retained Young Players
List of Existing New Young Players
