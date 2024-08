PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise

The auction for the eleventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. With big names released from every team, this auction will be key in determing how teams construct their squads not just for this edition but for the forseeable future.

Here’s a look at the players each franchise has released ahead of the two-day auction:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Prashant Kumar, Aslam Tambi, Chai Ming Chang, Shubham Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Gurjar, Vaibhav Garje, Harsh Lad, Akshay Bharat

Bengaluru Bulls: Aman, Bharat Hooda, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Mane, Ran Singh, Ankit, Amit Sheoran, Piotr Pamulak, Banty, Monu, Sunder, Md. Liton Ali, Akash Choudhary, Rakshit

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil, Balasaheb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Ashish Sangwan, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar

Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rohan Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Nitesh, Jagdeep

Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers:Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

Puneri Paltan: Badal Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Telugu Titans: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar