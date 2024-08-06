PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players ahead of auction for season 11

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on Tuesday. Each of the franchises has retained a strong core group of players and is looking to build stronger units in the auction which will be held on August 15-16 in Mumbai.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has retained its raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 10 - Aslam Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Furthermore, the Jaipur Pink Panthers has retained its star raider Arjun Deshwal.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).

The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will go under the hammer.