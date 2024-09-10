AIFF discusses Stimac contract issue; Executive Committee moots inclusion of India U20 in I-League

The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met in Hyderabad on Monday, along the sidelines of the Intercontinental Cup 2024.

The committee proposed and discussed the idea of including the India Under-20 men’s team in the I-League. With the AFC Asian Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026 in sight, the top body is looking to bolster the U-20 squad and ensure competitive gametime and match fitness throughout the year. The team get amnesty from promotion-relegation.

The ExCo members also welcomed and accepted the proposal from Arunachal Pradesh Football Association to offer facilities at the newly launched stadium at Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet from sea level, for India national team training camp.

The Annual General Body meeting of AIFF, which was held following the ExCo meeting discussed the renewal, termination and eventual settlement of claims under the federation’s contract with former Head Coach Igor Stimac.

The members called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that had been followed and the personnel that were involved when the Head Coach’s contract had been renewed in 2023 on unapproved and unfavourable terms.

Members also expressed their apprehension about former office bearers continuing to represent AIFF in various committees of the South Asian Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation and requested the AIFF ExCo to write to these bodies to curtail such practices.