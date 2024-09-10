MagazineBuy Print

AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Indonesia frustrates Australia, Saudi Arabia beats china

Hassan Kadish’s 90th minute header earned victory for the 10-man Saudis, who moved onto four points from their opening two games in Group C of the third phase of qualifying.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 20:57 IST , HONG KONG

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari in action.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia endured another disappointing evening in Asia’s World Cup qualifying on Tuesday as Graham Arnold’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Indonesia while Saudi Arabia claimed a late 2-1 win over China.

Hassan Kadish’s 90th minute header earned victory for the 10-man Saudis, who moved onto four points from their opening two games in Group C of the third phase of qualifying.

There was frustration, too, for Asian Cup holders Qatar, which drew 2-2 with North Korea in Vientiane in Group A in a game that was suspended for 20 minutes in the second half due to torrential rain.

The Australians faced Indonesia in Jakarta hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 loss against Bahrain and went close to scoring when Nestory Irankunda hit the post with a low drive in the 33rd minute.

But Arnold’s side was unable to find a way past Maarten Paes as the dogged Indonesians followed up their draw with Saudi Arabia on Thursday with another point.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria

The Saudis, meanwhile, fought back from going behind to an early Ali Lajami own goal to pick up maximum points against China.

Lajami put the ball in his own net when he redirected Fei Nanduo’s corner past Mohammed Al-Owais in the 14th minute.

Four minutes later, Roberto Mancini’s side were reduced to 10 men when Mohammed Kanno was dismissed for kicking out at Jiang Shenglong but Kadish headed in Nasser Al-Dawsari’s corner to level shortly before halftime.

Kadish then decided the game with a powerful 90th-minute header after Salem Al-Dawsari had earlier hit the crossbar.

In Group A, North Korea went ahead against Qatar when Ri Il Song smashed home a right-footed strike from 25 yards that had goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham well-beaten.

Jang Kuk Chol was sent off after conceding a penalty when he brought down Akram Afif and the Qatari captain made no mistake with his 31st minute spot kick.

Almoez Ali’s rising shot flew into the top corner in the 44th minute to put Qatar in front but five minutes after the restart Kang Kuk Chol cracked a left-footed free kick into the top corner in the pouring rain.

The point is the first for either nation after Qatar lost its opener to the United Arab Emirates and the North Korea was defeated by Uzbekistan.

The remaining fixtures in Group A on Tuesday see Kyrgyzstan host Uzbekistan while the UAE will look to follow up its win over Qatar with victory over visitors Iran in Al Ain.

Bahrain will host Japan later on Tuesday in a meeting of the only two teams with perfect records in Group C after the first round, with Dragan Talajic’s side aiming to deny a Samurai Blue side that scored seven times against China last week.

Iraq travels to face Kuwait in Group B, with Palestine taking on Jordan and South Korea facing off against Oman in Muscat. 

