Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas adds young players to its roster for new season

Tamil Thalaivas announced the inclusion of three promising young players from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to its roster for the upcoming season.

The new recruits include Ramkumar Mayandi, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, and Anuj Kaluram Gawade.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Ramkumar Mayandi has been a standout performer in both Junior and Senior Nationals. With kabaddi being his sole ambition, Ramkumar has dedicated his life to mastering the sport.

His journey has been marked by relentless hard work and a series of performances under the Tamil Thalaivas banner in various local tournaments across Tamil Nadu over the past few months.

Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, a dynamic raider from Maharashtra, has showcased his skills in the Junior Nationals. Known for his agility and strategic gameplay, Dhiraj has a bright future ahead in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Also from Maharashtra, Anuj Kaluram Gawade is a talented left cover who has made his mark in the Junior Nationals. His defensive skills and tactical acumen will be an asset to the Thalaivas’ defensive lineup.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ramkumar, Dhiraj, and Anuj to the Thalaivas family. We believe that their inclusion will not only strengthen our squad but also bring a new level of fresh excitement and energy to our gameplay,” said Tamil Thalaivas CEO Shushen Vashishth.