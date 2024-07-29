MagazineBuy Print

Live

Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen under pressure against Carraggi in first game — July 29 updates

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE: Catch the live score from the men’s singles Group L match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Belgian Julian Carraggi.

Updated : Jul 29, 2024 17:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles Group L match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Belgian Julian Carraggi on July 29, Monday.


Scoreline reads: IND (Lakshya) - BEL (Julian)

  • July 29, 2024 17:41
    7-9

    Carraggi maintains his advantage with constant points. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:40
    6-8

    A brilliant smash to find a vacant space at the right of Carraggi gives Sen a point this time. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:39
    5-8

    Sen seems to be under pressure as he shoots one wide. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:39
    5-7

    Carraggi doubles the lead after Sen fails to return a quick smash in the middle. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:38
    5-6

    Sen wrong-foots Carraggi to take one back before conceding two points. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:37
    4-5

    Carraggi is giving a tough fight to Sen as he gets into the lead with three back-to-back points. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:37
    4-2

    Carraggi takes the scoreline on level terms at 2-2 before Sen gets back into the lead with two consecutive points. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:36
    2-1

    Aggressive approach helps Carraggi gets his first point after he finds the vacant space on Sen’s left to land his smash. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:35
    2-0

    Another return goes wide from Carraggi as Sen gets into early lead. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:34
    1-0

    Julian Carraggi starts with his service, and drops a point straight away after his return landed wide. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:33
    Live action!

    Both the players are done with their practice. Nil-nil as we head for some live action. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:27
    Match Officials

    Umpire: Emi Sakamoto (Japan)

    Service Judge: Ivo Kassel (Switzerland)

  • July 29, 2024 17:24
    Tricky Situation for Lakshya

    Although Lakshya Sen started his Paris 2024 Olympics with a win over Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon but the latter’s withdrawal from the Summer Games made the situation tricky for the Indian. Now, Sen will have to win both of his games to finish on top of his group to qualify for knockouts. 

  • July 29, 2024 17:19
    Lakshya’s Group

    Screenshot 2024-07-29 171907.png

  • July 29, 2024 17:13
    Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 29, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and table tennis.

  • July 29, 2024 17:12
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 29, 2024 17:08
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles Group C match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Belgian Julian Carraggi on July 29, Monday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

