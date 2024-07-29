Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen under pressure against Carraggi in first game — July 29 updates

- July 29, 2024 17:417-9
Carraggi maintains his advantage with constant points.
- July 29, 2024 17:406-8
A brilliant smash to find a vacant space at the right of Carraggi gives Sen a point this time.
- July 29, 2024 17:395-8
Sen seems to be under pressure as he shoots one wide.
- July 29, 2024 17:395-7
Carraggi doubles the lead after Sen fails to return a quick smash in the middle.
- July 29, 2024 17:385-6
Sen wrong-foots Carraggi to take one back before conceding two points.
- July 29, 2024 17:374-5
Carraggi is giving a tough fight to Sen as he gets into the lead with three back-to-back points.
- July 29, 2024 17:374-2
Carraggi takes the scoreline on level terms at 2-2 before Sen gets back into the lead with two consecutive points.
- July 29, 2024 17:362-1
Aggressive approach helps Carraggi gets his first point after he finds the vacant space on Sen’s left to land his smash.
- July 29, 2024 17:352-0
Another return goes wide from Carraggi as Sen gets into early lead.
- July 29, 2024 17:341-0
Julian Carraggi starts with his service, and drops a point straight away after his return landed wide.
- July 29, 2024 17:33Live action!
Both the players are done with their practice. Nil-nil as we head for some live action.
- July 29, 2024 17:27Match Officials
Umpire: Emi Sakamoto (Japan)
Service Judge: Ivo Kassel (Switzerland)
- July 29, 2024 17:24Tricky Situation for Lakshya
Although Lakshya Sen started his Paris 2024 Olympics with a win over Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon but the latter’s withdrawal from the Summer Games made the situation tricky for the Indian. Now, Sen will have to win both of his games to finish on top of his group to qualify for knockouts.
- July 29, 2024 17:19Lakshya’s Group
- July 29, 2024 17:13Indians in action today
- July 29, 2024 17:12When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 29, 2024 17:08Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles Group C match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Belgian Julian Carraggi on July 29, Monday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen under pressure against Carraggi in first game — July 29 updates
- Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 3-0 in first set
- India vs Argentina Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND trails 0-1 against ARG despite Sreejesh’s penalty stroke save
- EBFC vs IAFFT LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal takes on Indian Air Force, kick off at 7 pm IST
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: India trails Argentina in hockey; Lakshya Sen in Badminton action
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE