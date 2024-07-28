The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
On July 29, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and table tennis.
INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 29
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
