The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On July 29, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and table tennis.

INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 29 12:00 - Badminton - Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel (Germany) 12:45 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh); India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema) Not before 12:50 - Badminton - Women’s Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan) 13:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 - Prithviraj Tondaiman 13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - Ramita Jindal 15:30 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - Arjun Babuta 16:15 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs Argentina 17:30 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Germany) 18:31 - Archery - Men’s Team Quarterfinal (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) 20:18 - Archery - Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) - (Subject to qualification) 20:41 - Archery - Men’s Team Gold Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) - (Subject to qualification) 23:30 - Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS