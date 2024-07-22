Haryana and Punjab contribute the lion’s share of India’s 117-member contingent which will represent the country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, starting on July 24.

The two North Indian states have 42 representatives in the Indian squad for the Summer Games.

While wrestlers (6) and shooters (5) form the bulk of Haryana’s 2024 Olympians (24), ten of Punjab’s 18 Paris-bound athletes are hockey players.

Shuttler Tanisha Crasto is the only Indian 2024 Olympian who was born outside the country. The badminton star was born in Dubai.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

Athletics, which contributes the most to the Indian squad (29), is dominated by Tamil Nadu (6), Uttar Pradesh (4) and Kerala (4).

The Indian Paris Games squad have representation from 22 states and Union Territories.

All data based on the state where the athlete was born. You can click on the dropdown box to filter sports with 20-plus representations.

Sign in to unlock all user benefits Get notified on top games and events

Save stories to read later

Access to comment on every story

Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click

Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products