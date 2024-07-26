MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, LIVE streaming info: Preview, Stats, When and where to watch welterwight championship fight?

Here is all you need to know ahead of the UFC 304 main event welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, happening in Manchester.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 19:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Leon Edwards.
File image of Leon Edwards. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

File image of Leon Edwards. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Leon Edwards will defend his UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) welterweight title for the third time on Sunday at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

The last time the UFC was in Manchester, a British champion headlined before a raucous crowd, with Michael Bisping closing out the show at Manchester Arena by successfully defending his middleweight title against long-time rival Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC 204.

PREVIEW

Rivals Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad face off for a second time in the UFC 304 main event, this time with the welterweight title hanging in the balance.

Home-favourite Edwards will be defending his title for the second time in Britain. His only loss from his first fight against Muhammad in March 2021 was a no contest. He enters this weekend’s all-important bout with a staggering 13-fight win streak. In their previous meeting, “Rocky” triumphed over Colby Covington with ease at UFC 296 thanks to a 49-46 total score.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

ALSO READ | Brewing up a storm: Puja Tomar’s long-winding journey to the top

Muhammad has been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete for the title since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 288 in May last year, extending his five-fight winning streak. The Chicago native, who is adept at using his speed and conditioning as weapons, will plan to open the fight aggressively against Edwards.

The co-main event involves another high-profile rematch. Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes’ fight for the interim heavyweight title is also a rematch of an earlier, unfinished fight.

Aspinall snatched the title defeated the huge Russian to win the interim title in New York last November. His sole loss occurred when he sustained a non-contact knee injury during his first encounter with Blaydes in London during the summer of ‘22. He is currently 7-1 inside the Octagon, with all of his victories coming inside the distance.

UFC 304 Full Fight Card
Welterweight Championship Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad
Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes
Other Main Card Matches:
King Green vs Paddy Pimblett
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues
Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze
Prelim Matches:
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda
Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil
Jake Hadley vs Caolan Loughran
Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio
Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons
Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape
Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie
Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski
Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean
Streaming/telecast information
The UFC 304: Muhammad vs Edwards 2 can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will be brodcast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The prelims start at 5:30am IST on Sunday while the main card starts at 7:30am.

Related Topics

Belal Muhammad /

UFC /

MMA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Pakistan 20/0 (3); Muneeba, Feroza open vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, LIVE streaming info: Preview, Stats, When and where to watch welterwight championship fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies 137/5; Holder, Da Silva rebuild after collapse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Downtown Heroes in opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, LIVE streaming info: Preview, Stats, When and where to watch welterwight championship fight?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
    Team Sportstar
  3. V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  4. Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russian appeal over Valieva medal
    Reuters
  5. Pickleball announces PWR World Rankings, Series and Tour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Pakistan 20/0 (3); Muneeba, Feroza open vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, LIVE streaming info: Preview, Stats, When and where to watch welterwight championship fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies 137/5; Holder, Da Silva rebuild after collapse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Downtown Heroes in opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment