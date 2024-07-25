MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Ankita seeded 11th, Bhajan Kaur 22nd, Deepika 23rd; India through to quarters in team event

Paris 2024 Olympics Archery LIVE: Catch the live scores and updates from the men’s and women’s Archery Individual Ranking Round from the Esplanade des Invalides.

Updated : Jul 25, 2024 15:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Deepika Kumari of India at the Archery World Cup 2024.
Deepika Kumari of India at the Archery World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Deepika Kumari of India at the Archery World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE coverage of the Archery Individual Ranking Round from the Esplanade des Invalides.

  • July 25, 2024 15:18
    Report

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Ankita Bhakat ends 11th in women’s archery ranking round; Deepika in 23rd place

    Paris 2024: The southpaw scored 666 points, a season best, to grab the 11th seed in the women’s archery competition.

  • July 25, 2024 15:11
    Team Standings - India through to quarterfinals

    India ends 4th with 1983 points to secure a quarterfinals spot. Korea tops the list with 2046 points followed by China and Mexico. 

  • July 25, 2024 15:10
    Scores - 12 set (final)

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 11th place (agg: 666)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 53 points (9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 22nd place (agg: 659)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 57 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 8) - 23rd place (agg: 658)

  • July 25, 2024 15:03
    Scores - 11th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 58 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 8th place (agg: 612)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 56 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 19th place (agg: 606)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 26th place (agg: 601)

  • July 25, 2024 14:55
    Sihyeon on the cusp of Olympic Record

    The Korea archer is sitting with 579 points, 101 short of equalling the Olympic record of 680. The remaining 12 arrows offer 120 points, enough room for the Sihyeon to get the record. She leads the field at the moment too.

  • July 25, 2024 14:53
    Scores - 10th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 12th place (agg: 554)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 58 (X, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 21st place (agg: 550)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 28th place (agg: 545)

  • July 25, 2024 14:46
    Scores - 9th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 7) - 11th place (agg: 500)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 55 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 25th place (agg: 492)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 51 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 5) - 30th place (agg: 490)

  • July 25, 2024 14:42
    Team qualifications

    The top four in the team standings will directly advance to the quarterfinals. The teams ending 5th to 12th will play the Round of 16 fixtures.

  • July 25, 2024 14:39
    Team Rankings after 48 arrows

    1. South Korea - 1362

    2. China - 1332

    3. Mexico - 1324

    4. India - 1321

  • July 25, 2024 14:38
    Scores - 8th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 56 points (X, X, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 11th place (agg: 445)

    2. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 24th place (agg: 439)

    3. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 30th place (agg: 437)

  • July 25, 2024 14:31
    Scores - 7th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 15th place (agg: 389)

    2. Deepika Kumari - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 25th place (agg: 384)

    3. Bhajan Kaur - 53 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 28th place (agg: 383)

  • July 25, 2024 14:07
    Scores - 6th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 12th place (agg: 335)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 23rd place (agg: 330)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 37th place (agg: 327)

  • July 25, 2024 14:05
    Team Rankings

    As things stand, India is in the third place with 828 points. South Korea leads with 854 points while China is second with 845 points.

  • July 25, 2024 14:03
    Bhajan Kaur recovers

    The teenager had a tentative start with 51 points from the first six shots but she’s been consistent since and moved up from the 52nd place to 23rd. She is certainly in contention for a top 16 finish. 

  • July 25, 2024 14:00
    Scores - 5th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8) - 10th place (agg: 280)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 58 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 23rd place (agg: 276)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (10, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8) - 33rd place (agg: 272)

  • July 25, 2024 13:52
    Scores - 4th set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 8th place (agg: 225)

    2. Bhajan Kaur - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 31st place (agg: 218)

    3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 38th place (agg: 217)

  • July 25, 2024 13:47
    Korea 1 & 2 after 18 arrows

    Sihyeon Lim (176) and Suhyeon Nam (172) are leading the pack after the first three sets.

  • July 25, 2024 13:45
    Scores - 3rd set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 59 points (X, X, 10, 10, 10, 9) - 7th place (agg: 170)

    2. Deepika Kumari - 54 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 39th place (agg: 161)

    3. Bhajan Kaur - 56 points (X, X, X, 9, 9, 8) - 41st place (agg: 161)

  • July 25, 2024 13:39
    Scores - 2nd set

    1. Ankit Bhakat - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 12th place

    2. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 36th place

    3. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 50th place

  • July 25, 2024 13:33
    Leading the pack after 1st set

    Sihyeon Lim - 59 points (X, X, X, X, 10, 9)

  • July 25, 2024 13:29
    Scores - 1st set

    1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 22nd place

    2. Deepika Kumari - 51 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 6) - 51st place

    3. Bhajan Kaur - 51 points (9, 9, 9, 9, 8, 7) - 52nd place

  • July 25, 2024 13:19
    The wait continues

    We wait for the first set of arrows to be fired from the bows.

  • July 25, 2024 13:07
    Deepika at Tokyo Olympics

    The Indian ended the rankings round in 9th place in the last edition. Will she manage a better place this time? We’re about to find out.

  • July 25, 2024 13:01
    FYI

    This round will also be used to determine the team rankings. The total of all three archers will be added to determine the overall country score based on which the seedings will be finalised.

  • July 25, 2024 12:55
    Target Nos. for Indians

    10A - Deepika Kumari

    11A - Ankita Bhakat

    12A - Bhajan Kaur

  • July 25, 2024 12:50
    Record scores

    World Record: 692 - Chaeyoung Kang

    Olympic Record: 680 - San An

  • July 25, 2024 12:47
    Timings

    The women’s round will take place first at 1:00 PM IST followed by the men’s competition at 5:45 PM IST.

  • July 25, 2024 12:14
    Rules

    Each archer will shoot 72 arrows in two halves of 36 each. 

    An archer will shoot six arrows at once, which makes a set. There be six sets in each half.

    The overall scores will then be used to rank the archers which will serve as their seeding for the head-to-head round.

  • July 25, 2024 12:08
    Streaming Info

    JioCinema is the official streaming website and app for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.

    The live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

  • July 25, 2024 11:59
    Indians in action

    Women’s - Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur.

    Men’s - Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Dhiraj Bommadevara.

