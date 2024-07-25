Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Ankita seeded 11th, Bhajan Kaur 22nd, Deepika 23rd; India through to quarters in team event

- July 25, 2024 15:11Team Standings - India through to quarterfinals
India ends 4th with 1983 points to secure a quarterfinals spot. Korea tops the list with 2046 points followed by China and Mexico.
- July 25, 2024 15:10Scores - 12 set (final)
1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 11th place (agg: 666)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 53 points (9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 22nd place (agg: 659)
3. Deepika Kumari - 57 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 8) - 23rd place (agg: 658)
- July 25, 2024 15:03Scores - 11th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 58 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 8th place (agg: 612)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 56 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 19th place (agg: 606)
3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 26th place (agg: 601)
- July 25, 2024 14:55Sihyeon on the cusp of Olympic Record
The Korea archer is sitting with 579 points, 101 short of equalling the Olympic record of 680. The remaining 12 arrows offer 120 points, enough room for the Sihyeon to get the record. She leads the field at the moment too.
- July 25, 2024 14:53Scores - 10th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 12th place (agg: 554)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 58 (X, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 21st place (agg: 550)
3. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 28th place (agg: 545)
- July 25, 2024 14:46Scores - 9th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 7) - 11th place (agg: 500)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 55 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 25th place (agg: 492)
3. Deepika Kumari - 51 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 5) - 30th place (agg: 490)
- July 25, 2024 14:42Team qualifications
The top four in the team standings will directly advance to the quarterfinals. The teams ending 5th to 12th will play the Round of 16 fixtures.
- July 25, 2024 14:39Team Rankings after 48 arrows
1. South Korea - 1362
2. China - 1332
3. Mexico - 1324
4. India - 1321
- July 25, 2024 14:38Scores - 8th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 56 points (X, X, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 11th place (agg: 445)
2. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 24th place (agg: 439)
3. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 30th place (agg: 437)
- July 25, 2024 14:31Scores - 7th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 15th place (agg: 389)
2. Deepika Kumari - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 25th place (agg: 384)
3. Bhajan Kaur - 53 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 28th place (agg: 383)
- July 25, 2024 14:07Scores - 6th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 12th place (agg: 335)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 23rd place (agg: 330)
3. Deepika Kumari - 55 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 37th place (agg: 327)
- July 25, 2024 14:05Team Rankings
As things stand, India is in the third place with 828 points. South Korea leads with 854 points while China is second with 845 points.
- July 25, 2024 14:03Bhajan Kaur recovers
The teenager had a tentative start with 51 points from the first six shots but she’s been consistent since and moved up from the 52nd place to 23rd. She is certainly in contention for a top 16 finish.
- July 25, 2024 14:00Scores - 5th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8) - 10th place (agg: 280)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 58 points (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) - 23rd place (agg: 276)
3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (10, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8) - 33rd place (agg: 272)
- July 25, 2024 13:52Scores - 4th set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 55 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 8th place (agg: 225)
2. Bhajan Kaur - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 31st place (agg: 218)
3. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9) - 38th place (agg: 217)
- July 25, 2024 13:47Korea 1 & 2 after 18 arrows
Sihyeon Lim (176) and Suhyeon Nam (172) are leading the pack after the first three sets.
- July 25, 2024 13:45Scores - 3rd set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 59 points (X, X, 10, 10, 10, 9) - 7th place (agg: 170)
2. Deepika Kumari - 54 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 39th place (agg: 161)
3. Bhajan Kaur - 56 points (X, X, X, 9, 9, 8) - 41st place (agg: 161)
- July 25, 2024 13:39Scores - 2nd set
1. Ankit Bhakat - 57 points (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9) - 12th place
2. Deepika Kumari - 56 points (10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) - 36th place
3. Bhajan Kaur - 54 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8) - 50th place
- July 25, 2024 13:33Leading the pack after 1st set
Sihyeon Lim - 59 points (X, X, X, X, 10, 9)
- July 25, 2024 13:29Scores - 1st set
1. Ankita Bhakat - 54 points (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) - 22nd place
2. Deepika Kumari - 51 points (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 6) - 51st place
3. Bhajan Kaur - 51 points (9, 9, 9, 9, 8, 7) - 52nd place
- July 25, 2024 13:19The wait continues
We wait for the first set of arrows to be fired from the bows.
- July 25, 2024 13:07Deepika at Tokyo Olympics
The Indian ended the rankings round in 9th place in the last edition. Will she manage a better place this time? We’re about to find out.
- July 25, 2024 13:01FYI
This round will also be used to determine the team rankings. The total of all three archers will be added to determine the overall country score based on which the seedings will be finalised.
- July 25, 2024 12:55Target Nos. for Indians
10A - Deepika Kumari
11A - Ankita Bhakat
12A - Bhajan Kaur
- July 25, 2024 12:50Record scores
World Record: 692 - Chaeyoung Kang
Olympic Record: 680 - San An
- July 25, 2024 12:47Timings
The women’s round will take place first at 1:00 PM IST followed by the men’s competition at 5:45 PM IST.
- July 25, 2024 12:14Rules
Each archer will shoot 72 arrows in two halves of 36 each.
An archer will shoot six arrows at once, which makes a set. There be six sets in each half.
The overall scores will then be used to rank the archers which will serve as their seeding for the head-to-head round.
- July 25, 2024 12:08Streaming Info
JioCinema is the official streaming website and app for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.
The live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
- July 25, 2024 11:59Indians in action
Women’s - Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur.
Men’s - Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Dhiraj Bommadevara.
