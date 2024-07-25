CRICKET

Indian veterans raring to prove a point in the over-70s World Cup cricket

The Indian veteran cricketers are raring to perform in the inaugural edition of the IMC Over-70s World Cup cricket tournament in the United Kingdom on July 28.

“I wish all our players deliver the way they want to, each match day. It’s going to be tough, but we will give our best,” said Hemachandran M. Nair, the team’s skipper.

Six out of the 16 players in the team are from India, and the rest are from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. And, among the Indian stars, Hemachandran, Dr. K. Jayakumar and Anand Rao are alumni of the Stanes AIHSS in Coimbatore.

Hemachandran’s only worry is that the players have not practised as a team thus far. “We have been practising at our respective places and, I am slightly apprehensive about that.”

However, the team, he said, was looking forward to the net sessions and a couple of warm-up games against the county teams before the opening clash opposite the Kiwis on July 28.

“We players are in constant touch through video-conferencing. We shared footage of videos and chalked out various strategies, but will finalise on them in the UK soon,” said the skipper.

It’s going to be a 45-over-a-side game and staying fit will be the key. “While we have the skills, physical fitness is going to be an important factor,” he contended.

Dr. Jayakumar pointed out that half the team are playing in the professional league in their respective age groups abroad and, a few, have played in the Ranji Trophy as well. “It’s a good team, I believe.”

“Jayakumar is a good middle-order batter and, I expect him to score some quick runs for us,” said Hemachandran.

“I have been training hard on my fitness and skills as well in the past four months. I do a bit of yoga too. In fact, we have played with a few youngsters at the nets of Sri Ramakrishna Institutions and that’s going to make a lot of difference,” said Anand.

The skipper said that he has 15 teammates of the stature of captains to handle the situation. “So, imagine how easy that’s going to be! Even during our school days, we were never bothered about the opponents. This time around, it’s going to be the same. Play one ball and one match at a time. We hope to stay put and play the full quota of overs. The rest will follow suit.”

P. Chandrasekaran and P.K Raman, both from Palakkad, will be the coach and the official scorer of the team.

-Rayan Rozario

MOTORSPORT

Coimbatore Rally: Harkrishan and Kunal eager to consolidate lead

Coimbatore has not been a happy hunting ground for Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia and his co-driver Kushal Kashyap from Himachal. But the duo is keen to make an impact in the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blue Band FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), set to start at the Jenney’s Residency here on Friday.

“We lost a lot of points in the second round at Nashik. Also, we have not tasted much success at Coimbatore. But, this time, the car looks fine and, we are well prepared. I believe we are on the right route to score more points,” Harkrishan told Sportstar on Thursday.

It’s only two points that separate the top two – Harkrishan (40pts) and INRC3 driver Darius Shroff (38pts) – going into this rally. Karna Kadur (35pts) and Aditya Thakur (32pts) are not far behind. The Coimbatore terrains are fast and challenging as well. So, the next two days will unleash an exciting battle in the top category.

Kerala’s Fabid Ahmer (56pts) and Darius lead the pack in the INRC2 and INRC3 categories. Phoebe Nongrum (70pts) is sitting pretty at the top in the INRC women’s class.

The Rally of Coimbatore will feature eight stages covering a total distance of 269.38kms. It will be flagged off by the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Friday at 5 p.m. Stages 1-6 will be at the SM Agro, near the L&T bypass on Saturday, followed by the remaining stages at the picturesque Kethanur windmill farm near Palladam the next day.

-Rayan Rozario

RPPL, KMS announce strategic cooperation to promote racing in India

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the promoters of the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 in India, and Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) in Chettipalayam have entered into a strategic Racing Promotion Agreement to promote motor racing in India.

This agreement will see the utilisation of KMS, the second oldest racing track in India, as the home base for RPPL, resulting in one or more rounds of its championships at the circuit every year.

KMS, a purpose-built auto racing track that has hosted various national championships for both two and four-wheelers, will also be used for testing and training purposes by RPPL. The agreement covers a period extending to ten years.

“The agreement marks an important step in the promotion and development of motor racing, and RPPL will work tirelessly towards improving the standards of racing activity in the country,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director.

B. Vijayakumar, owner of the 2.3kms KMS circuit, expressed happiness about the signing of the agreement. “KMS has been at the forefront of the development of motor racing in the country for the past couple of decades and looks forward to supporting RPPL in their quest to improve motor racing activity in India.

-Rayan Rozario