Pickleball announces PWR World Rankings, Series and Tour

In an evening of announcements for the sport, the GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March 2025

Published : Jul 25, 2024 17:32 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
PWR World Series to kick off in March, 2025.
PWR World Series to kick off in March, 2025. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
PWR World Series to kick off in March, 2025. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is launching a global ranking system similar to tennis for the popular paddle sport, along with a world tour and major tournaments like Grand Slams, PWR said at its launch event in Dubai.

The PWR World Series will kick off in March 2025 with a $1.5 million prize money for its Middle East stop, the PWR said in a statement. The PWR World Tour events, scheduled worldwide, will offer $15 million prize money.

In an evening of announcements for the sport, the GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March 2025.

Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR said: “Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.”

Pickleball is already a worldwide sensation, enjoyed by celebrity fans such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift. It is the fastest-growing sport in the USA and is now on its way to becoming the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Especially in the U.S. it has seen an increasing international presence with Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) announcing last week that it would hold ranking events outside the country for the first time next year.

“We will be offering USD $15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD $1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally,” Pranav continued.

He concluded, “It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series – in a grand style will be hosted in the region. The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change is in step with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here.”

Pickleball was featured in the Miami Open in March. Major League Pickleball, a professional league where former NBA champion LeBron James is part of a team’s ownership group, aims to have 40 million pickleball players by 2030.

Related Topics

