Angelique Kerber to retire after Paris 2024 Olympics

Three-time Grand Slam champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Games, the German said on Thursday.

Former world number one Kerber, 36, finished runner-up to Puerto Rican Monica Puig in the singles final at Rio in 2016 and won the Australian Open and U.S. Open titles the same year. She added the Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet two years later.

Kerber said on social media that Paris represented the finish line for her career.

“Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player,” she said.

“And whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.

“The Olympics I’ve participated in so far have been more than just competitions as they represent different chapters of my life as a tennis player: the climb, the peak ... and now, the finish line.”

Kerber returned to the WTA Tour earlier this season after 18 months on maternity leave.

The draw for the Paris Olympics tennis tournament, which will run from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros, takes place on Thursday.