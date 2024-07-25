Top seed and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her Paris Olympics campaign with a first-round clash against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu, as per the draw announced on Friday.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who won silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, faces Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the opening round. Kerber is set to retire from the sport after the Summer Games.
Second seed Coco Gauff, who is USA’s female flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony, takes on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.
READ | Men’s singles draw: Djokovic vs Nadal potential second-round clash
Third-seeded Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who finished fourth in Tokyo, has a first-round match against Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.
Projected quarterfinals - Swiatek vs eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins, Rybakina vs sixth-seeded Chinese Qinwen Zheng, fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula vs fourth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini and Gauff vs seventh-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari.
Tennis events in Paris Olympics will be held at Roland-Garros, the venue where Swiatek has won four French Open titles, from July 27 to August 4.
First-round matches to watch out
