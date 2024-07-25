Sumit Nagal is set to face local hope Corentin Moutet in the first round of Paris Olympics, as per the draw announced on Friday.

The men’s doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also be up against a French team - Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

World No. 80 Nagal is in the same quarter as World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. The Indian, who made his Olympic debut three years ago in Tokyo, could be up against fifth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur if he makes it past the first round.

Bopanna and Balaji could face second-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the second round.

The 44-year-old Bopanna is the oldest athlete in the Indian contingent. He is competing in his third Olympics with his best result being a fourth-place finish with Sania Mirza in mixed doubles at the Rio Games in 2016.

Leander Paes won India’s sole Olympic medal in tennis - a bronze in men’s singles - at the 1996 edition in Atlanta.

Tennis events in Paris Olympics will be held at Roland-Garros, the venue which hosts French Open, from July 27 to August 4.

