MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from Olympic tennis singles, will only play doubles at the Games

Murray said the Olympics will be the final event of his career after he suffered a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 14:29 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Andy Murray of Great Britain during the training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Andy Murray of Great Britain during the training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andy Murray of Great Britain during the training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and only will compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, has said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.

He’s dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.

Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics to be final tournament

“I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together,” Murray said Thursday. “Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

His withdrawal announcement came shortly before the draw for the Olympics tennis tournament. Play begins Saturday.

Murray won singles gold medals at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

Andy Murray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Ankita in 11th spot in archery individual ranking round; DEN beats SLO in Handball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian long jumper Iusco banned for doping on eve of Summer Games
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2025: BCCI invites franchises to discuss player retention, feasibility of ‘Right to Match’ for next season
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Ankita 11th after 48 arrows, Deepika in 24th place; India 4th in team standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction to be held on August 15-16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from Olympic tennis singles, will only play doubles at the Games
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian long jumper Iusco banned for doping on eve of Summer Games
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Ankita 11th after 48 arrows, Deepika in 24th place; India 4th in team standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand Football seeks urgent action from FIFA over drone incident
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Ankita in 11th spot in archery individual ranking round; DEN beats SLO in Handball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian long jumper Iusco banned for doping on eve of Summer Games
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2025: BCCI invites franchises to discuss player retention, feasibility of ‘Right to Match’ for next season
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Ankita 11th after 48 arrows, Deepika in 24th place; India 4th in team standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction to be held on August 15-16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment