Andy Murray confirms Paris 2024 Olympics to be final tournament

Two-time Olympic singles champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his career.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 13:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during practice.
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during practice. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during practice. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former men’s world number one Andy Murray said on Tuesday that the tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be the final event of his career.

The two-time Olympic singles champion will represent Great Britain in the upcoming games starting from July 26.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” Murray said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time.”

ALSO READ | Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues in Paris Games

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics by defeating Roger Federer in three straight seats and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 by beating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts.

He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.

Tennis events at the Paris Games will start on July 27 and conclude on August 4.

Matches will be played at the iconic the Roland Garros venue.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Andy Murray /

Roger Federer /

Wimbledon /

Roland Garros

