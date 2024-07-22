Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

Tennis events at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 4.

This sport will be played at the iconic the Stade Roland Garros venue.

A total of 172 players will compete across five medal events (singles and doubles across gender and mixed doubles) at the Paris Summer Games.

India will be sending a three-player squad for the Paris Olympics. Rising talent Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles while the experienced duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will feature in the men’s doubles.

TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS JULY 27 15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round JULY 28 15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round 22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round JULY 29 15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round 22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round JULY 30 15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round 15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round 15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round 22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round JULY 31 15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals 15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 22:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals AUGUST 1 15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals 15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals 15:30 - Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals 22:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals AUGUST 2 15:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals/Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match 15:30 - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match 15:30 - Mix Doubles Bronze Medal Match 22:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals 22:30 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match AUGUST 3 15:30 - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match 15:30 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match 15:30 - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match AUGUST 4 15:30 - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match 15:30 - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match 15:30 - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

(All timings are in IST)