Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

Tennis events at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 4.
This sport will be played at the iconic the Stade Roland Garros venue.
A total of 172 players will compete across five medal events (singles and doubles across gender and mixed doubles) at the Paris Summer Games.
India will be sending a three-player squad for the Paris Olympics. Rising talent Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles while the experienced duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will feature in the men’s doubles.
TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
JULY 28
15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
JULY 29
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round
JULY 30
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round
JULY 31
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
22:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
AUGUST 1
15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals
22:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals
AUGUST 2
15:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals/Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Mix Doubles Bronze Medal Match
22:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals
22:30 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 3
15:30 - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 4
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
