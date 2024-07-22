MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

Here is the complete schedule of tennis event in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 10:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tennis events at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 4.

This sport will be played at the iconic the Stade Roland Garros venue.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

A total of 172 players will compete across five medal events (singles and doubles across gender and mixed doubles) at the Paris Summer Games.

India will be sending a three-player squad for the Paris Olympics. Rising talent Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men’s singles while the experienced duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will feature in the men’s doubles.

TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
JULY 28
15:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles First Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles First Round/Women’s Singles First Round
JULY 29
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Second Round/ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round/ Mixed Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Second Round
JULY 30
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
15:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/ Women’s Singles Third Round/ Men’s Doubles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles First Round
22:30 - Men’s Singles Second Round/Women’s Singles Third Round
JULY 31
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Men’s Doubles Semifinals/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/ Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
22:30 - Men’s Singles Third Round/Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
AUGUST 1
15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/ Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals
22:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals
AUGUST 2
15:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals/Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Mix Doubles Bronze Medal Match
22:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals
22:30 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 3
15:30 - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 4
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

(All timings are in IST)

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Tennis /

Sumit Nagal /

Rohan Bopanna /

Sriram Balaji

Latest on Sportstar

  1. It’s good for TRP, but my relationship with Virat Kohli is not for public: Gambhir
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Capapie effect: How a Mumbai company has revolutionised the sport of shooting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. We wanted someone who was likely to be available more often: Agarkar on Surya as T20 captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Cost concerns and doubts on legacy loom large
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. The Capapie effect: How a Mumbai company has revolutionised the sport of shooting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution: Haryana, Punjab form bulk of Indian Olympic squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. It’s good for TRP, but my relationship with Virat Kohli is not for public: Gambhir
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of tennis events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Capapie effect: How a Mumbai company has revolutionised the sport of shooting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. We wanted someone who was likely to be available more often: Agarkar on Surya as T20 captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment