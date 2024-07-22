MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Tokyo silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to hand injury

The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic won Wimbledon last year despite being unseeded and was the runner-up at the French Open.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 20:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024.
File Photo: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics tennis silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Paris Games on Monday because of a hand injury.

The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic won Wimbledon last year despite being unseeded and was the runner-up at the French Open — played at Roland Garros, the same site being used for tennis matches at these Summer Games — in 2019.

She is coming off a first-round exit at Wimbledon this month, the first woman since 1994 to lose her opening match a year after winning the title at the All England Club.

Vondrousova posted on social media about pulling out of the Olympics, saying that her focus now is on being ready for the U.S. Open, which starts in late August.

She was the runner-up to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Nadal ‘not comfortable’ ahead of Olympics bid

Vondrousova is currently ranked No. 18 in the world and would have been seeded No. 12 in Paris.

The draw for the Olympics tennis competition is scheduled for Thursday, and matches begin on Saturday.

