- August 08, 2024 09:46Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat
- August 08, 2024 08:32Wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia
- August 08, 2024 08:31Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor
- August 08, 2024 08:27Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh
- August 08, 2024 08:19Heartbroken Vinesh says goodbye to ‘mother wrestling”
In a social media post in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Vinesh posted on her X account: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now.”
- August 08, 2024 08:00Reactions to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics are pouring in.
Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling after Paris Olympics 2024 ordeal: Reactions from Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others
Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.
- August 08, 2024 07:58Vinesh Phogat says she has no strength left after Paris Olympics ordeal
- August 08, 2024 07:57Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling
Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling after a exhausting experience at the ongoing Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final.
She was disqualified from Paris 2024 on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.
Latest on Sportstar
- Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: “You’re the pride of India” says Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification
- SL vs IND: Rohit Sharma hints India would consider personnel changes across formats to stay competitive following ODI series loss
- Paris Olympics 2024: USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt beats Cuban for gold after original opponent, India’s Vinesh Phogat, misses weight
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain?
- Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE