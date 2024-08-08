MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: “You’re the pride of India” says Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

Aug 08, 2024 10:00 IST

Team Sportstar
**EDS: FILE IMAGE** Paris: In this file image wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match. (AP Photo via PTI) (PTI08_07_2024_000224B)
**EDS: FILE IMAGE** Paris: In this file image wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match. (AP Photo via PTI) (PTI08_07_2024_000224B)
**EDS: FILE IMAGE** Paris: In this file image wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match. (AP Photo via PTI) (PTI08_07_2024_000224B) | Photo Credit: -

Vinesh Phogat Retirement: The Indian wrestler has announced her retirement from wrestling after a exhausting experience at the ongoing Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final.

  • August 08, 2024 09:46
    Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat
  • August 08, 2024 08:32
    Wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia
  • August 08, 2024 08:31
    Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor
  • August 08, 2024 08:27
    Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh

  • August 08, 2024 08:19
    Heartbroken Vinesh says goodbye to ‘mother wrestling”

    In a social media post in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Vinesh posted on her X account: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now.”

  • August 08, 2024 08:00
    Reactions to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics are pouring in.

    Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling after Paris Olympics 2024 ordeal: Reactions from Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others

    Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

  • August 08, 2024 07:58
    Vinesh Phogat says she has no strength left after Paris Olympics ordeal

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after weight-based disqualification from Paris Olympics

    Vinesh Phogat retirement: The Indian wrestler has announced her decision to quit the sport after her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal bout after failing weigh-in.

  • August 08, 2024 07:57
    Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling

    Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling after a exhausting experience at the ongoing Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final. 

    She was disqualified from Paris 2024 on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category. 

