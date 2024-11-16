NBA roundup: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scores 60 in OT loss

Anthony Edwards scored seven of his 36 points in overtime and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves overcame De’Aaron Fox’s 60-point performance to beat the Sacramento Kings 130-126 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Fox shot 22-for-35 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3-point range for Sacramento, which rallied from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to force overtime.

Fox’s 60 points set a franchise record, surpassing Jack Twyman’s 59 points for the Cincinnati Royals on Jan. 15, 1960. Fox is the 13th player in NBA history to score at least 60 points in a loss.

Randle scored 26 points for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Domantas Sabonis 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who have lost three of the past five.

Cavaliers 144, Bulls 126

Donovan Mitchell poured in 37 points and Darius Garland supplied 29 as host Cleveland became the sixth team in NBA history to open a season with 14 wins in a row by beating Chicago.

Mitchell also had seven boards for the Cavaliers’ NBA Cup victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and reserve Caris LeVert scored 22.

Coby White netted a team-high 29 points for the Bulls, who knocked down 20 of 42 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic contributed 25 points and eight rebounds, and Patrick Williams notched 17 points and nine assists.

Lakers 120, Spurs 115

Anthony Davis poured in 40 points and added 12 rebounds and LeBron James scored Los Angeles’ final four points and recorded his fourth straight triple-double as the visiting Lakers outlasted San Antonio in an NBA Cup game.

James finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers won their fourth straight game. Austin Reaves added 19 points.

Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Stephon Castle added 22 points, and Chris Paul chipped in 11 points and 11 assists.

Knicks 124, Nets 122

Jalen Brunson sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left for host New York, which squandered all of a 21-point lead before edging Brooklyn in NBA Cup action.

Dennis Schroder’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining gave the Nets their first lead since the first quarter. Following a timeout, Brunson -- who finished with 37 points -- took an inbounds pass from Mikal Bridges and sized up Dorian Finney-Smith before hoisting a shot that got nothing but net.

Cam Thomas scored 12 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who outscored the Knicks 40-24 in the final 12 minutes before dropping their Group A opener. The Knicks improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup.

Pistons 99, Raptors 95

Cade Cunningham had 15 points and 10 assists and visiting Detroit defeated Toronto in an NBA Cup game.

Malik Beasley added a team-high 20 points for the Pistons, who have won their first two games of the in-season tournament after their 123-121 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Jakob Poeltl had a season-best 25 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and had three blocked shots for the Raptors, who have lost their first two tournament games and six in a row overall. RJ Barrett added 22 points.

Heat 124, Pacers 111

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Kevin Love scored all of his 15 points in the third quarter as Miami topped host Indiana in NBA Cup action.

Love scored 13 straight points early in the third quarter as the Heat opened the second half on a 28-12 run, stretching a six-point halftime lead to 22 before the midway point in the third quarter. The Pacers never got closer than 10 points.

Obi Toppin scored a team-high 21 points off the bench and Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and eight assists for Indiana, which has lost three of its past four games. The Heat had lost four of their previous five games.

Warriors 123, Grizzlies 118

Buddy Hield had a team-high 18 points and nine teammates scored at least eight apiece as Golden State edged Memphis in an NBA Cup game in San Francisco.

Moses Moody chipped in 14 points while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry 13 each for Golden State, which improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup. The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. was the game’s leading scorer with 32 points.

Golden State led 74-67 with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but then Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Hield buried 3-pointers in a 19-11 period-ending burst that opened a 15-point advantage.

Hawks 129, Wizards 117

Dyson Daniels scored a game-high 25 points, helping lead Atlanta over visiting Washington in NBA Cup pool play.

De’Andre Hunter added 22 points off the bench as the Hawks won their second straight East Group C game. Jalen Johnson tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Trae Young added 18 points and nine assists.

Playing in its first NBA Cup game, the Wizards lost their seventh straight overall. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Poole contributed 22 points, and Alexandre Sarr chipped in 20.

Magic 98, 76ers 86

Franz Wagner scored a game-high 31 points and Orlando Magic went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to rally past visiting Philadelphia in NBA Cup group play.

Orlando limited the Sixers to 40.3 percent shooting from the floor in the game and forced 18 turnovers that the Magic converted into 24 points.

Wagner had a game-high 11 rebounds and added six assists for Orlando, which has won five straight. Rookie Jared McCain led Philadelphia in scoring for a second consecutive game with 29 points. He shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Rockets 125, Clippers 104

Jabari Smith Jr. scored a season-high 28 points and Alperen Sengun recorded his fifth career triple-double as Houston capped a sweep of back-to-back home games against Los Angeles.

The contest was the opener of the NBA Cup group stage for both teams. Smith shot 11-for-17 from the floor and drilled a career-high-tying five 3-pointers, all in the first half. He grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Rockets, who led wire-to-wire en route to their sixth win in seven games.

The Clippers’ James Harden scored a team-high 21 points and matched Ray Allen for second place in NBA history in career 3-pointers. Harden’s third trey of the game, late in the first quarter, was the 2,973rd of his career. He missed four more attempts the rest of the game.

Thunder 99, Suns 83

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to lead host Oklahoma City past Phoenix in an NBA Cup matchup.

Luguentz Dort scored 15 points for the Thunder, and Jalen Williams added 14. Even in the absence of Chet Holmgren, one of the league’s top shot-blockers who is out with a fractured hip, Oklahoma City finished with 11 blocks.

Playing without Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen, Phoenix struggled to generate offense. Josh Okogie posted a team-high 15 points as the Suns shot a season-low 29.3 percent from the floor.

Pelicans 101, Nuggets 94

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and host New Orleans ended a six-game losing streak by snapping Denver’s five-game winning streak in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Brandon Boston Jr. added 19 points and Trey Murphy III scored 17 for the Pelicans, who played the NBA Cup game without six of their top eight players.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points, Peyton Watson had 18, Jamal Murray had 16 and Christian Braun 15 for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, who has four consecutive triple-doubles, missed the game for personal reasons.