NBA roundup: Cavs make it 12-0 with win over Bulls

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Evan Mobley had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers remained undefeated with a 119-113 win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Cleveland continued the best start in franchise history with its 12th victory in as many games. The Cavaliers trailed by nine points in the third quarter but recovered to keep coach Kenny Atkinson unblemished in his first season on the Cavaliers’ bench.

Mitchell drilled seven 3-pointers and had eight rebounds. The Bulls shot 49.4 percent but committed 21 turnovers leading to 35 Cavaliers points.

Zach LaVine tied the game at 106-106 before the Cavaliers scored 13 of the game’s last 20 points. LaVine led six Bulls players in double figures with 26 points.

Spurs 116, Kings 96

Victor Wembanyama amassed 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead San Antonio past visiting Sacramento, which was playing the second game of a road back-to-back and was outscored 56-41 in the second half.

Wembanyama was 13 of 22 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and made both of his free throws. Wembanyama added six assists, three blocks and one steal. Julian Champagnie added 13 points for the Spurs.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 24 points while Domantas Sabonis racked up 23 points and 11 boards and DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points.

Nets 107, Pelicans 105

Cam Thomas scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.9 seconds remaining, and visiting Brooklyn handed New Orleans its fifth consecutive defeat.

Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney added 15 points each and Dennis Schroder scored 14 as seven Nets scored in double figures.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 and rookie Yves Missi added a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans. Javonte Green missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game in the final seconds.

Thunder 134, Clippers 128

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points to lead host Oklahoma City, playing its first game without Chet Holmgren (pelvic fracture), to a win over Los Angeles.

Jalen Williams logged 28 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who improved to 3-0 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Clippers had their four-game winning streak end despite getting 31 points from Norman Powell plus 22 points and 14 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.

Rockets 107, Wizards 92

Alperen Sengun produced his eighth double-double and helped Houston fend off a fourth-quarter charge from visiting Washington.

Sengun paired 27 points with 17 rebounds to pace the Rockets, who overcame the absence of point guard Fred VanVleet (hamstring). Houston recorded only 13 assists, relying on transition opportunities (23 fast-break points) and a dominant performance from Sengun in the paint to survive.

Kyle Kuzma scored eight points during an 11-4 Wizards run that opened the fourth and cut the deficit to 86-80. Following a Houston timeout, Sengun converted a dunk and a driving layup before nailing a 3-pointer to help the Rockets reclaim control and a double-digit lead at 93-80.