Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Neeraj wins javelin silver; Arshad breaks record to clinch gold

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by breaking the Olympic record and becoming the first person to throw 90+m twice in the same Olympics

Nadeem shattered the previous Olympic record on his first throw, stepping up to throw 92.97m to take home gold

Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway previously held the record, setting 90.57m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Arshad became the first-ever Pakistani athlete to clinch gold in a track and field event

Neeraj Chopra registered a 89.45m throw, the only legal throw in his six attempts but that was enough to assure a silver

Nadeem then stepped back up and threw 91.79 on his final throw to become the first person to throw over 90m twice in the same Olympic final

Neeraj’s silver takes India’s tally in this edition to five medals, which includes four bronze

Meanwhile, Arshad’s gold helped Pakistan (53) catapult India (63) in the overall medals tally since India does not have a gold medal

Anderson Peters of Grenada won bronze with an 88.54m attempt

Photo Credit: ALINA SMUTKO

Earlier, Neeraj had qualified for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with an 89.34m throw (Group B)

