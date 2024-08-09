Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Neeraj wins javelin silver; Arshad breaks record to clinch gold

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by breaking the Olympic record and becoming the first person to throw 90+m twice in the same Olympics
Nadeem shattered the previous Olympic record on his first throw, stepping up to throw 92.97m to take home gold
Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway previously held the record, setting 90.57m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
Arshad became the first-ever Pakistani athlete to clinch gold in a track and field event
Neeraj Chopra registered a 89.45m throw, the only legal throw in his six attempts but that was enough to assure a silver
Nadeem then stepped back up and threw 91.79 on his final throw to become the first person to throw over 90m twice in the same Olympic final
Neeraj’s silver takes India’s tally in this edition to five medals, which includes four bronze
Meanwhile, Arshad’s gold helped Pakistan (53) catapult India (63) in the overall medals tally since India does not have a gold medal
Anderson Peters of Grenada won bronze with an 88.54m attempt
Earlier, Neeraj had qualified for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with an 89.34m throw (Group B)