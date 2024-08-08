Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 to secure Olympic bronze medal; PR Sreejesh goes bows out on a high

India beat Spain 2-1 in the men’s hockey bronze medal match to secure India’s fourth medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics
The win means that India managed to match its result in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where it had won bronze as well
In doing so, it secured India’s 13th medal in men’s hockey, and back-to-back hockey medals for India for the first time in 52 years
Both goals came courtesy of Harmanpreet Singh, who scored in the 30th and 33rd minute
Spain had taken an early lead when Marc Miralles converted a penalty stroke in the 18th minutes, but India came from behind to take the medal
Captain Harmanpreet Singh ends the Olympics with 10 goals, making him the top goalscorer in the tournament
The victory was a fairytale ending for legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has retired from the sport having been part of the side since 2006