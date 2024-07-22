MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fishcake fury cancels Norwegian match after VAR protest

The protests started from kickoff and after a two-minute bombardment of fishcakes, the referee stopped the match and sent the players to the dressing room.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 08:32 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The LED screen displays a message from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The LED screen displays a message from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The LED screen displays a message from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The match in the Norwegian top-flight between Rosenborg BK and Lillestroem was suspended on Sunday after fans showed their displeasure with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) by throwing fishcakes on the field.

The protests started from kickoff and after a two-minute bombardment of fishcakes, the referee stopped the match and sent the players to the dressing room.

The match was restarted, but the protests intensified, with tennis balls and smoke bombs being thrown onto the field. The referee abandoned the match around the half-hour mark with the score 0-0.

ALSO READ | Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row

VAR has stirred controversy in the Norwegian Eliteserien, with several clubs’ supporter unions claiming that the time referees spend making decisions using the system ruins matches.

It has faced criticism in other leagues also, with Sweden’s top leagues deciding in April not to implement VAR due to opposition from clubs.

Related stories

Related Topics

VAR /

Norwegian Eliteserien

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fishcake fury cancels Norwegian match after VAR protest
    Reuters
  2. Dunlap, 20, makes history with PGA Tour Barracuda Championship win
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 21: Tarun Kumar winner helps India win Gothia Special Olympics Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir fifer helps England beat West Indies by 241 runs
    AFP
  5. Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fishcake fury cancels Norwegian match after VAR protest
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row
    AFP
  3. Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell
    AFP
  4. Erik Ten Hag credits Man United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves
    Reuters
  5. MLS: Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fishcake fury cancels Norwegian match after VAR protest
    Reuters
  2. Dunlap, 20, makes history with PGA Tour Barracuda Championship win
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 21: Tarun Kumar winner helps India win Gothia Special Olympics Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir fifer helps England beat West Indies by 241 runs
    AFP
  5. Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment