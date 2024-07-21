MagazineBuy Print

MLS: Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire

Inter Miami, which leads the league with 53 points at the break, will host FC Cincinnati on August 24 when play resumes after the Leagues Cup.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 09:14 IST , FORT LAUDERDALE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale.

Defender Jordi Alba scored two minutes after Chicago pulled even in the second half to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Fire on Saturday night.

Rookie Matias Rojas scored for a fourth time this season to give Inter Miami (16-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. Robert Taylor picked up his fourth assist and 20-year-old defender Tomas Aviles snagged his first of the season and the second of his two-year career on the goal. It was the seventh start and 10th appearance of the campaign for Rojas.

Chicago (6-12-7) trailed until defender Rafael Czichos used Gaston Gimenez’s third assist of the season in the 75th minute to score his first goal this season and the sixth in his three years in the league.

The tie lasted until Alba scored unassisted with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box in the 77th. It was the fourth goal this season for Alba and his fifth in 22 starts and 27 appearances in his two seasons with the club.

Drake Callender finished with four saves in goal for Inter Miami. Chris Brady stopped seven shots for the Fire. Callender needed to make just one save to keep the Fire off the scoreboard in the first half. Brady had four saves by halftime to keep Chicago close.

Chicago knocked FC Cincinnati out of the top spot in the Supporters’ Shield race with a 1-0 road victory on Wednesday.

Inter Miami is 2-4-1 all-time versus the Fire.

The league goes on a month-long hiatus for the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami, which leads the league with 53 points at the break, will host FC Cincinnati on August 24 when play resumes. The Fire will travel to play New York City FC on August 24.

