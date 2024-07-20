MagazineBuy Print

Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past

The 22-year-old was suspended in January 2022 by Manchester United following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 08:25 IST , MARSEILLE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Marseille’s Spanish President Pablo Longoria (L), OM councillor Fabrizio Ravanelli (R) and Mason Greenwood (C) pose with the official jersey following a press conference at the Commanderie Robert-Louis-Dreyfus training centre in Marseille, southern France, on July 19, 2024.
Marseille’s Spanish President Pablo Longoria (L), OM councillor Fabrizio Ravanelli (R) and Mason Greenwood (C) pose with the official jersey following a press conference at the Commanderie Robert-Louis-Dreyfus training centre in Marseille, southern France, on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marseille's Spanish President Pablo Longoria (L), OM councillor Fabrizio Ravanelli (R) and Mason Greenwood (C) pose with the official jersey following a press conference at the Commanderie Robert-Louis-Dreyfus training centre in Marseille, southern France, on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

English striker Mason Greenwood said he only wanted to look forward when asked at his first Marseille press conference on Friday about the uproar surrounding his arrival at the club.

The 22-year-old was suspended in January 2022 by Manchester United following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Marseille fans, including the city’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan, condemned the signing.

“I understand the question, but I don’t really want to get into any conversations or any discussions about that,” said Greenwood.

“I’d only like to look forward, and to be part of Marseille and just to move forward with myself, my family, my daughter and my partner and the whole club and to focus on the football and the off-field work with my family.”

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain’s La Liga. Marseille paid Manchester United a reported 30 million euros ($32.7m) for the forward.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1: Thomas Meunier joins Lille on a two-year deal

“I’m the first to understand that Mason’s arrival raises a lot of questions,” said Marseille president Pablo Longoria. “But we’re talking about the past.

“It’s a complex situation and an old situation,” Longoria said.

Greenwood scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 36 games for Getafe last season.

“In my personal life, I was in Madrid last season which was very good with my partner and my daughter. We lived very comfortably in Madrid and were all happy.”

The English striker could start in Marseille’s first friendly of the season against Nimes on Sunday.

“On the right is my preferred position but it’s up to the coach to pick me in whatever position and I’ll give 100 per cent in every single game,” said Greenwood of his role on the team.

Greenwood has played once for England. Asked whether playing at Marseille could lead to an international recall, he said he wanted “to concentrate on my club football this season”.

His arrival in Marseille comes the day after the official departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gabon international who was Marseille’s top scorer last season.

Related Topics

Mason Greenwood /

Marseille

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

