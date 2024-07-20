Ligue 1: Thomas Meunier joins Lille on a two-year deal

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has joined Lille on a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Meunier, 32, had joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in February from Borussia Dortmund. He previously won the Ligue 1 title three times with Paris St Germain and was in the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

“Lille was the perfect choice from a sporting and family point of view. With its proximity to Belgium, it’s like being at home,” Meunier said in a statement.

“My experience in the various European Cups will enable me to coach the youngest members of the dressing room and ensure that they’re 100% focused on the club’s sporting success.”

Lille will be in the Champions League qualifiers after finishing fourth in Ligue 1 last season. It begins its league campaign at Reims on August 18.