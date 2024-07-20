MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Thomas Meunier joins Lille on a two-year deal

Meunier, 32, had joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in February from Borussia Dortmund. He previously won the Ligue 1 title three times with Paris St Germain.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 07:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Meunier was in the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.
Meunier was in the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Meunier was in the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has joined Lille on a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Meunier, 32, had joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in February from Borussia Dortmund. He previously won the Ligue 1 title three times with Paris St Germain and was in the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

“Lille was the perfect choice from a sporting and family point of view. With its proximity to Belgium, it’s like being at home,” Meunier said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - Morata and Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case over Gibraltar song at Spain’s title party

“My experience in the various European Cups will enable me to coach the youngest members of the dressing room and ensure that they’re 100% focused on the club’s sporting success.”

Lille will be in the Champions League qualifiers after finishing fourth in Ligue 1 last season. It begins its league campaign at Reims on August 18. 

