Italy to host Nations League match with Israel in Udine

The FIGC said that tickets for the match at Udinese’s Blue Energy Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000, will go on sale on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 21:53 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Italy players applaud fans after the match against Israel at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest on September 9.
Italy will host next month’s Nations League clash with Israel in Udine, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The Azzurri beat Israel 2-1 on Monday in a fixture played in Budapest due to the security situation in the Middle East. Israel was beaten 3-1 by Belgium last week in a match played behind closed doors in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

READ: Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury

However, the FIGC said that tickets for the match at Udinese’s Blue Energy Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000, will go on sale on Tuesday.

Italy is top of Nations League Group A2 with a perfect six points, three ahead of both Belgium and France.

Before facing Israel on October 14 Italy will host Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on October 10.

