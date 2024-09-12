MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury

Barcelona posted a video on social media of the 20-year-old back training with the squad, but Gavi is not expected to return to action just yet.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 18:59 IST , HONG KONG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Gavi contreols the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 30, 2021.
Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Gavi contreols the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Gavi contreols the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain midfielder Gavi returned to training with Barcelona on Thursday, nearly 10 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Gavi underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last November and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain’s triumph at the Euros.

Barcelona posted a video on social media of the 20-year-old back training with the squad, but Gavi is not expected to return to action just yet, and the club’s next game is away to Girona on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Manchester City hearing on alleged 115 breaches of financial rules to begin Monday - reports

Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona made a perfect start to the season, with four wins from four games, putting it top of the La Liga standings, four points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Gavi /

Hansi Flick /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aneesh Dey
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: ‘Neither rain nor ground management in our control,’ says dejected Afghanistan skipper Shahidi
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 12: Jolly, Gayatri go down in pre-quarters of Hong Kong Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spanish footballer convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Accused of sexual assault, Rafa Mir to undergo disciplinary proceedings by Valencia
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia’s Mir denies sexual assault allegations
    Reuters
  4. Vinicius says Spain should lose 2030 World Cup unless racism declines
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Valencia’s Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aneesh Dey
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: ‘Neither rain nor ground management in our control,’ says dejected Afghanistan skipper Shahidi
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 12: Jolly, Gayatri go down in pre-quarters of Hong Kong Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spanish footballer convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment