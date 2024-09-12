Gavi returns to Barcelona training nearly 10 months after ACL injury

Spain midfielder Gavi returned to training with Barcelona on Thursday, nearly 10 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Gavi underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last November and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain’s triumph at the Euros.
Barcelona posted a video on social media of the 20-year-old back training with the squad, but Gavi is not expected to return to action just yet, and the club’s next game is away to Girona on Sunday.
Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona made a perfect start to the season, with four wins from four games, putting it top of the La Liga standings, four points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.
