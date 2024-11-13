 />
Barcelona’s Fati ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury

The 22-year-old Spain international has suffered numerous injury problems over recent seasons since bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2019.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 19:07 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Barcelona’s Ansu Fati reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
Barcelona’s Ansu Fati reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the Catalan club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Spain international has suffered numerous injury problems over recent seasons since bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2019.

“Ansu Fati has suffered a muscle injury (to his right hamstring) during training on Wednesday. He is expected to be out for around four weeks,” said La Liga leader Barcelona.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s football president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges

Fati is set to miss the club’s Champions League match against French side Brest on November 26, as well as La Liga matches against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, Mallorca and Real Betis.

Winger Lamine Yamal, who broke Fati’s record as the youngest-ever Barcelona player and goalscorer, is also out injured for around three weeks with an ankle problem.

Veteran Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has a minor back issue, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and others are also sidelined.

