Live

Argentina vs Colombia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 final: Kick-off delayed by 30 minutes, Messi, Rodriguez start; Lineups out

ARG vs COL: Follow live updates from the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Updated : Jul 15, 2024 05:29 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • July 15, 2024 05:17
    UPDATE: KICK-OFF DELAYED BY 30 MINUTES!

    The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia kick-off has been delayed due to fans rushing the gates at Hard Rock Stadium.


    Read the details below

    Copa America 2024: Final delayed by 30 minutes due to fans rushing the gates

    The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has been delayed by 30 minutes, CONMEBOL announced on X.

  • July 15, 2024 05:10
    What is the head-to-head record between these two?

    Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final

    When it comes to head-to-head record, the balance tips heavily on Argentina’s side with the Albiceleste winning 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Los Cafeteros.

  • July 15, 2024 04:47
    Will the streak continue?

    Copa America 2024: Colombia, Argentina, and a circle of unbeaten streaks

    With the win against Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America, Lorenzo’s men had created a national record for the longest unbeaten run, going one more game without a loss than the previous record (1992-94).

  • July 15, 2024 04:34
    Argentina starting lineup for Copa America final (4-4-2)

    E. Martinez (GK); Montiel. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Alvarez

  • July 15, 2024 04:29
    Colombia starting line-up for Copa America final (4-2-3-1)

    Vargas (GK); S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, Rodriguez (C), J. Arias, Cordoba

  • July 15, 2024 04:20
    Here is Sportstar’s predicted lineups of Argentina and Colombia!

    Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL

    Daniel Munoz would have been the automatic choice at right-back for Colombia but his semifinal red card against Uruguay rules him out for the final, making Santiago Arias a likely candidate to fill that role.

  • July 15, 2024 03:55
    Early team news!

    According to reports, Argentina will start with a 4-3-3 instead of its usual 4-4-2, with Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi making the front three. 

  • July 15, 2024 03:51
    Lionel Scaloni vs Nestor Lorenzo - A tactical battle to watch out for

    Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final tactical preview: Where the match could be won or lost

    Sportstar looks at the tactical battles which could decide the outcome of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final.

  • July 15, 2024 03:34
    PREVIEW

    Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.


    It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup. 


    Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia. 


    Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.


    Read full preview below

    Copa America 2024, Argentina vs Colombia final: Lionel Messi looks to lead La Albiceleste to record 16th title

    Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.


    When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match kick off?


    The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match in USA?


    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

