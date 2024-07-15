Argentina vs Colombia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 final: Kick-off delayed by 30 minutes, Messi, Rodriguez start; Lineups out

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia.

Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.

When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match kick off?

The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?

There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match in USA?

In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).