Argentina vs Colombia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 final: Kick-off delayed by 30 minutes, Messi, Rodriguez start; Lineups out

- July 15, 2024 05:17UPDATE: KICK-OFF DELAYED BY 30 MINUTES!
The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia kick-off has been delayed due to fans rushing the gates at Hard Rock Stadium.
- July 15, 2024 05:10What is the head-to-head record between these two?
- July 15, 2024 04:47Will the streak continue?
- July 15, 2024 04:34Argentina starting lineup for Copa America final (4-4-2)
E. Martinez (GK); Montiel. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Alvarez
- July 15, 2024 04:29Colombia starting line-up for Copa America final (4-2-3-1)
Vargas (GK); S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, Rodriguez (C), J. Arias, Cordoba
- July 15, 2024 04:20Here is Sportstar’s predicted lineups of Argentina and Colombia!
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL
Daniel Munoz would have been the automatic choice at right-back for Colombia but his semifinal red card against Uruguay rules him out for the final, making Santiago Arias a likely candidate to fill that role.
- July 15, 2024 03:55Early team news!
According to reports, Argentina will start with a 4-3-3 instead of its usual 4-4-2, with Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi making the front three.
- July 15, 2024 03:51Lionel Scaloni vs Nestor Lorenzo - A tactical battle to watch out for
- July 15, 2024 03:34PREVIEW
Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.
It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.
Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia.
Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.
Copa America 2024, Argentina vs Colombia final: Lionel Messi looks to lead La Albiceleste to record 16th title
When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match kick off?
The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
