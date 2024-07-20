Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid links to England coach role

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is dedicated to the club and will remain as long as he is “happy and feels supported”, amid reports linking him to the England head coach position following Gareth Southgate’s exit.

Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure on Tuesday after England’s second straight European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain.

It has been speculated that England will look for another homegrown replacement, with Howe or former Chelsea boss Graham Potter as frontrunners but it might also be open to a standout replacement from elsewhere.

“Really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here,” Howe told BBC Radio on Friday from Newcastle’s training camp in Germany. “For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy - and I am very happy.”

“I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle. I hope that is for many, many years. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club - that is in my psyche every day,” he added.

The FA, England’s football governing body, publicly advertised the head coach job on Friday, asking candidates to apply for the vacant role on the careers paortal of their website.

The job description specifies the need of a coach who can lead the team to “win a major tournament” as England’s men’s team have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

A successful candidate will also “have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions,” the FA added.

The FA has set a deadline of August 2 for applications before the Nations League kicks off in September.