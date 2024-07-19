MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job

The position was left vacant after the sacking of Igor Stimac last month, following the Indian team’s failure to reach the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after losses to Qatar and Afghanistan.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 22:41 IST , New Delhi - 4 MINS READ

PTI
AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job.
AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job. | Photo Credit: AIFF

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) acting secretary general M Satyanarayan on Friday said the sports body has drawn up a shortlist of 20 “competent” candidates for the job of the Indian men’s team head coach.

The position was left vacant after the sacking of Igor Stimac last month, following the Indian team’s failure to reach the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after losses to Qatar and Afghanistan.

“We have shortlisted a few coaches, you can say around 20, and we have also written to some of them to see if, from the time they have applied to now, they are still available because lots of people are signing up,” Satyanarayan told PTI Video.

“So we are very close to shortlisting a handful and then it will go to the executive committee, tomorrow maybe, and then we also have to involve the technical community. That decision will be taken over the next two days,” the office-bearer added.

ALSO READ | East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal

The AIFF sacked senior men’s team head coach Stimac last month, terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side’s ouster from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was last October given an extension until 2026 by the sport’s apex body.

Terming his sacking “unilateral”, Stimac threatened to file a lawsuit against the national federation in the FIFA Tribunal if it failed to clear his dues within 10 days.

Satyanarayan said, “Now we must understand that the team is in a good space, we came very close to entering the third round (of World Cup Qualifiers).

“We have already finalised in October, the window whom we are playing, we are trying for September but we are not getting very good teams. But we need to finalise it, so as of now we are looking at teams that are a little lower than us, but we need to use that window.

“So let us see who the final candidates are then we will have to speak to them and then the decision will be taken, it will be an informed one.” Satyanarayan, who is serving in the post since the removal of Shaji Prabhakaran last November, refused to reveal names of the candidates who have applied for the top job.

“I cannot tell because it will not be fair because some of the coaches who have applied are still in contract and they would not want to be named.

“It is just a matter of a few days so it is not a very simple thing to do because we had many applications, we are very happy to know that a lot of big coaches are keen to come to India which means the potential is there. so lets wait,” Satyanarayan said.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Greg Stewart

The AIFF and Stimac often found themselves at loggerheads over important issues concerning the team, with the latter holding the federation’s president Kalyan Chaubey responsible for India’s failure to progress beyond the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Asked about the criteria for selecting the head coach, Satyanarayan said, “Yes definitely, that is something we will zero in on, so depending on what we want and what they bring to the table, so that decision will happen, it should happen very soon.” He added, “Right now we don’t have anything up to next March so it also depends on what the coach also wants to do, maybe he has got a long-term plan so now we are at a very premature stage.

“What we have done with the ones we have got, there’s also a difference, you have club coaches, you have national team coaches. There is a difference between them because the club coaches have the players with them almost a whole year, national coaches is a little different, so all those things will be discussed.

“We have got some competent people who can do that.” The retirement of the legendary Sunil Chhetri has left a huge void in the team and it does not look like it will be filled anytime soon.

Speaking further, Satyanarayan said, “We also don’t have time because if you are looking at September, then we have got the whole of August now and we would also like to move fast because the boys have also been playing well.

“We will see, this year Durand Cup is starting, maybe some names will come up so we will see. I don’t want to say who it is but a handful of them who can fill in for him and we saw that in the last match, the boys played well without Sunil.”

Related stories

Related Topics

AIFF /

Qatar /

Afghanistan /

All India Football Federation /

Igor Stimac /

World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian athletics team
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: Solid Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana seal seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Kavem Hodge falls for 120; West Indies 305/5, trails England by 111 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
  2. ISL 2024-25: Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City on loan from Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian athletics team
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: Solid Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana seal seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Kavem Hodge falls for 120; West Indies 305/5, trails England by 111 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment